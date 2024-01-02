Wall Street Lunch: Nasdaq 20,000

Massimo Giachetti

Wedbush sees Apple, Microsoft and other techs leading a 33% rise in the Nasdaq. (0:15) Oil is volatile amid Red Sea conflict. (2:41) Tesla tops delivery expectations. (3:10)

Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and a host of other tech stocks are likely to help boost the Nasdaq composite to hit 20,000 according to Wedbush Securities.

Tech analyst Dan Ives says: "While we can see ebbs and flows in the coming months given Fed jawboning/macro factors, we believe tech stocks will be up 25% in 2024 with a NASDAQ 20k level our bull case scenario as the Street is still significantly underestimating how quickly this AI monetization cycle is playing out among enterprises in the field."

Ives listed Apple, Microsoft , Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Palantir (PLTR), Zscaler (ZS), CyberArk (CYBR), Crowdstrike (CYBR) and MongoDB (MDB) as his favorite tech stocks for 2024.

He added recent channel checks at the end of the fourth quarter showed that AI monetization has started to "positively impact" the broader tech sector, as companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft, Google, Datadog and Palantir have all demonstrated multiplying use cases in both the enterprise and consumer landscapes.

But on the flip side, Apple caught a downgrade from Barclays on amid concerns over its hardware business, including the iPhone 15.

Analyst Timothy Long lowered his rating on Apple to Underweight from Equal-Weight, pointing out that sales for the iPhone 15 line, unveiled in September, have been uninspired.

Long, who also cut his price target to $160, does not expect much from the iPhone 16 line, widely expected to be released in the fall of this year.

In addition, he said there has been a "lack of bounce back" from the Macs, iPads and wearables business lines. Apple introduced new Macs, along with its new M3 processors, in October, and several new Macs last January.

Wall Street is kicking off the New Year in the opposite fashion of 2023. Tech stocks are stumbling, while Treasury yields are gaining.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) trails the major averages, down more than -1%. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is back above 3.9%.

On the economic front, the December PMI Manufacturing Index fell more than expected, down to 47.9 vs. the 48.2 consensus and 49.4 in November.

And November Construction Spending rose +0.4% M/M vs. the +0.5% consensus and +1.2% in October (revised from +0.6%).

On a Y/Y basis, construction spending climbed 11.3%.

Meanwhile, oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) are volatile after Iran deployed a warship to the Red Sea as tensions in the key trade route escalated following the U.S. sinking three Houthi boats over the weekend.

WTI crude is down -1.5% after s sharp jump earlier

Iran sent a military vessel through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait into the Red Sea, the country's semi-official news agency reported. The dispatch was "part of the flotillas that take part in regular missions in international waters," it added, without elaborating.

Tesla (TSLA) says that it produced 494,989 vehicles in Q4 and delivered more than 484,507 vehicles in comparison to the consensus estimate of 483,000 deliveries. Model 3 and Model Y deliveries accounted for 95% of the quarterly total. For the full year, vehicle deliveries grew 38% year-over-year to 1.81 million while production grew 35% to 1.85 million vehicles.

Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) reported a significant milestone, selling about 3.02M million vehicles in 2023, representing an increase of 61.9% Y/Y. The sales come up with 1.6 million battery-electric vehicles and about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

And rounding out the EV news, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) said it produced 17,541 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 13,972 vehicles for Q4. The delivery tally was slightly below the consensus expectation of analysts for 14,111 vehicles.

Ned Davis Research notes that the S&P is currently in its sixth longest trading-day gap between record highs.

The benchmark index’s gap between all-time highs follows the five other largest gaps, which were recorded in 1928, 1954, 1958, 1980 and 2013.

Strategists say: “There have been 14 cases of the S&P 500 going at least one year without an all-time high. After the record has been eclipsed, the S&P 500 has outperformed its long-term average one-, three-, six-, and 12-months later.”

“One-month returns are not quite as strong (up 71% of the time by a median of 1.8%), suggesting a short-term overbought condition. One year later, the index has risen 13 out of 14 times by a median of 13.4%. A new high after a long stretch often marks a new stage of the bull market rather than its conclusion.”