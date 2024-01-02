Scott Olson

The Berkshire Investment Thesis

I think the consensus for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2024 is too optimistic. There are just too many expectations priced in, which is why I think Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) will outperform this year. Even the smallest deviations have the potential to negatively impact market returns this year, as we are still in a tight economic situation and the rapid rise in interest rates may hit us with a lag. And in uncertain times, Berkshire has always been, and likely will continue to be, a safe haven for investors in my view. So let me show you in the next few paragraphs why I think the assumptions are overly optimistic.

Let's Talk About Interest Rates

Data by YCharts

The chart above illustrates what I think is an important point. The period since the GFC has not been the norm. Interest rates have been much higher most of the time. I mean, we have a bunch of people in their 30s and 40s who think that low interest rates are the norm because they have not known any other economic environment. But historically that has not been the case.

Sure, low interest rates are great for investors and have made many people incredibly wealthy in recent years. But they have also inflated asset prices and future generations may have to suffer as a result. In 1981, the median age for buying a first home was 29; today it is 36. Higher interest rates for an extended period of time could help address this issue.

And we still don't know the real consequences of the fastest tightening cycle in the last 40 years, because most of them are coming on a time-shifted basis. If we look at the Fed's history of rapid hikes, we can see a pattern emerging.

Jun 2004 - Jun 2006 +3.96 in 24 Months.

March 1988 - May 1989 +3.23 in 14 Months.

March 2022 - Jul 2023 +5.25 in 16 Months.

More than a year after the last increase in 2006, the GFC crisis began in October 2007 and intensified in September 2008. A similar pattern was seen in 1990, when the mini-recession began in July 1990, again a little more than a year after the last rise. Of course, rate hikes are not the sole cause of these crises, but they certainly play a role in such complex scenarios, and the pattern certainly seems intriguing.

Another interesting fact is that in 2007/2008 the following rate cuts were made:

Sept. 18, 2007: 50 bps.

Oct. 31, 2007: 25 bps.

Dec. 11, 2007: 25 bps.

Jan. 22, 2008: 75 bps.

Jan. 30, 2008: 50 bps.

Mar. 18, 2008: 75 bps.

Apr. 30, 2008: 25 bps.

Oct. 8, 2008: 50 bps.

Oct. 29, 2008: 50 bps.

Dec. 16, 2008: 100 bps.

However, the bottom was not reached until early 2009. And that is why some people argue that the decline in the stock market begins when interest rates are cut. I do not think that is the reason, but that it was clear from the start that the economy was going to be in a difficult situation and that the cut in interest rates was a measure to soften the blow. But who knows, maybe the S&P will fall again when the rate cuts begin.

What Is The Fed's Dot Plot Telling Us?

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

The quarterly dot plot chart is an anonymous projection of where officials think the Fed Funds rate will go in the future. But it is important to note that this is not a commitment and the dot plot can change very quickly. Currently, the majority, 6 officials, think there will be 3 rate cuts and the median for the Fed Funds rate in 2024 is 4.6.

But just because rate cuts are likely, the market does not have to go up. Many people have said that rising rates will lead to a falling market. The reality from March 2022 to December 2023 was that the effective Fed Funds rate rose 525 basis points and the S&P 500 also rose 9% over that period. Exactly the opposite of what most experts predicted.

How Does The Market See 2024 And What Were The Forecasts For 2023?

Fear and Greed Index CNN

The Fear and Greed Index is currently at 76, indicating extreme greed. Exactly one year ago, it was at 37, confirming once again that times of fear are perfect for investing. Over the past month, however, the Fear Index has risen from 63 to 76, so this level is certainly a cautionary signal.

The fact that the NASDAQ 100 had its best year since the dot-com era should also make us cautious. So we have the fastest rising interest rates in 40 years combined with the best performance of the NASDAQ since 1999, and we still do not know if inflation is really under control and if the effects of rising interest rates will come with a lag? That sounds dangerous to me.

The consensus for 2024 is that there is unlikely to be a recession, but rather a soft landing, and therefore interest rates will be lowered and the S&P will be around 5100 by the end of 2024. However, I think Morgan Stanley has a better outlook as they believe that inflation will be stubborn and that the market's expectations of multiple rate cuts will not be met. I mean, the Fed dot plot right now is forecasting about 3 cuts in 2024, Wall Street thinks it will be 6. So that is double and very optimistic. I mean those 6 rate cuts are kind of priced into stocks right now and what happens if it is only 3 or even less? Probably a lot of pain for the highly speculative assets that have benefited so much in recent weeks.

I mean, if you look at the Wall Street consensus for 2023, it was something like there's going to be a recession, stocks are going to be in pain, and Treasuries are going to be a good bet. And we all know by now, by early 2024, how wrong those predictions were. So I think there is a good chance that Wall Street's predictions for rate cuts in 2024 are also incorrect.

How Did Berkshire Perform Relative To The S&P 500 During The Tough Times?

Data by YCharts

The last time the market struggled, in 2022, Berkshire beat the market by a wide margin, in part because many investors fled to Berkshire as a haven of safety. I believe investors know that Berkshire is crisis-resistant, has billions in cash and is arguably one of the best management teams today.

Data by YCharts

Also at the beginning of this century, Berkshire outperformed the S&P 500 during a really tough period, again in part thanks to Warren Buffett's good risk management, where one of his most important rules is not to lose money, which keeps him cautious.

Data by YCharts

And during this period, Berkshire also outperformed the S&P 500. So it is clear that Berkshire has a high probability of outperforming the market during uncertain and difficult times. But I'm not saying we're definitely going to see a crisis in 2024, but I do think the market has overly optimistic assumptions, and therefore I don't think it's a bad idea to buy more Berkshire to have a safety cushion. Even if the difficulties don't materialize and 2024 turns out to be a great year for the market, I think Berkshire will still be a stock that roughly tracks the S&P 500 without the transaction costs of an ETF. Because over a 20- to 30-year period, an ETF's expense ratio adds up and affects returns, even if it is in the range of 0.03% to 0.25%.

Valuation of Berkshire Hathaway

Data by YCharts

Since much of Berkshire Hathaway's valuation depends on Warren Buffett and the skills of the other managers, and given that it is a large holding company, I think a price-to-book analysis is useful to see if the company is currently fairly valued or not. Here we can see that Berkshire typically trades between 1.25x and 1.5x book value, and that they are currently at the high end of that range. Therefore, Berkshire is definitely not a bargain at its current price, but it is fairly valued based on its historical valuation. In addition, the investment case relies on Berkshire's portfolio, management skills, and strong balance sheet to mitigate potential downside.

Berkshire Hathaway 3Q Report

Many people often forget that the equity securities most people talk about represent only $318 billion of Berkshire's $1000 billion in assets.

As a result, the

in the equity portfolio represents only about 15% of total assets. The Apple shares are currently valued at about $150 billion and the total assets are, as it were, more than $1 trillion. In fact, the short-term T-bill position alone is nearly half of the equity portfolio, making it clear that Berkshire has strong downside protection. Even if the market crashes, Treasury bills should continue to pay.

Then there are the rail and energy businesses and other investments that are private and therefore not subject to the fluctuations of the stock market. Most of these companies, particularly the railroad companies, have strong moats and strong cash flows that will continue to flow even if we have an economic crisis because they are critical to the economy of the entire country. Then there are companies in the Equity Portfolio like Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which benefits from high interest rates, and The Coca-Cola Company (KO), which generates solid sales even in a recession because people always need food. This means that the high dividend payments from these companies to Berkshire also look very safe.

These cash flows, combined with the strong cash position of $25 billion in the Insurance segment and $5 billion in the Railroad segment, could then be used to make attractive acquisitions. Therefore, I assume that Berkshire will again receive many dividends from its public and private companies this year, which it will then deploy in the best possible way. Be it in U.S. Treasury Bills, if they look attractive, or to buy more companies. And Berkshire clearly benefited from the rise in U.S. Treasury Bills, which rose from 0.1% on September 30, 2021 to 5% at one point. Berkshire probably earns more on Treasury bills than many companies earn on their operations.

Conclusion

Berkshire is always a good bet when the market is too bullish or there is a lot of uncertainty because the company is built to weather crises. Over the long term, I believe you can be pretty sure that Berkshire will at least match the market and, thanks to Warren Buffett's expertise, do much better in tough times. That is why I believe that the current situation, in which Wall Street is pricing in a lot of interest rate cuts and strong growth in the S&P 500 even though the economy is still tense, is a perfect time to think about Berkshire as an asset that helps mitigate the downside.

Berkshire's private investments are often overlooked, but they are a big part of the company's success and help ensure that Berkshire is not completely exposed to the moods of the stock market. And aside from Apple, Berkshire is not particularly invested in the recent high-flyers that have benefited from Wall Street's assumptions about 2024 in recent months.