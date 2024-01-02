Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What You Need To Believe About Amazon's E-Commerce Business To Justify Its Valuation

Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
15 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon needs to show outsized growth while increasing margins drastically in order to justify its current valuation; this is especially true for its core e-commerce business.
  • We analyze several variables related to the e-commerce business and what must happen in the future for the current valuation to be seen as reasonable.
  • Meeting these expectations may be challenging due to competition, challenges with third-party sellers, and the need to maintain low prices. Investors should closely monitor the e-commerce unit's performance.
  • Any miss in expectations in the near term can lead to share price deterioration which can allow long term focused investors to jump in and own a fundamentally solid business.

Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building

Daria Nipot

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) generated a staggering 80% return in 2023. While some may say 'meh' when comparing it to some of Amazon's magnificent 7 peers, I certainly believe the rise this year from

This article was written by

Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
15 Followers
With years of experience in investment decision-making, I bring a seasoned perspective to various industries with an emphasis on TMT, Business Services and Healthcare. I focus on fundamental analysis and dissect financials and market trends to uncover mispricing situations and potential growth opportunities. My investment philosophy is tailored towards long-horizon investors who are willing to navigate near term choppy waters at times in return for long term rewards

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Proficiency Post profile picture
Proficiency Post
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (91)
Don't underestimate the revenue driven from AMZN's retail business:
• Prime Subs $30BN+ ...80% GP and high growth.
• Advertising $40Bn+...high growth
• 3PV sellers 70% of retail and growing +24%
Why do many pundits underestimate retail and overstate AWS' importance?
Happy New Year!
Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (3)
@Proficiency Post Thanks for your comment and happy new year! yes the points you make definately showcase AMZN's dominance in the e-commerce/retail business and I have incorporated fairly generous estimates for each business line's growth in my analysis (see the overall DCF assumptions I noted). My article IS about AMZN's core retail business and not about AWS. I am showing what needs to happen in the overall retail market, e-commerce space and the overall competitive dynamic around this space both in the US and internationally for AMZN to justify its valuation.

Are you suggesting that the growth rates and margin expansion assumptions I have laid out are too conservative and that AMZN will surpass these?
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (39.32K)
"an opportune entry point for long term investors"

Any time at any price proven over and over again especially being the "long term investor" that you are.
Fundamental Insights profile picture
Fundamental Insights
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (3)
@Gary J is Rich on AMZN Thanks for your comment. If I am interpreting this correctly, you are implying that because it has gone up significantly in the past, it will go up again in the future?

While i don't disagree that AMZN will do well in the long term, taking a position at a lower price will of course result in a better return. Alot of securities have gone up in the past btw but in my view, that may not indicate they will continue to rise (atleast at the same speed) in the future.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.