Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Outfront: Elevated Debt Leaves Shares Unattractive

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Outfront Media shares have underperformed this year, losing 16% of their value, due to a weak advertising market and high debt.
  • The company's revenue rose slightly in Q3, but lower operating margins and higher interest expense contributed to a decline in adjusted funds from operations.
  • Outfront Media's billboard business is performing better than its transit display business, and the company is focused on converting static billboards to digital ones for increased revenue.
  • However, elevated debt has led to slower cap-ex spending, and shares are now unattractively valued relative to Lamar.

A Big empty blank billboard during night

CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) have been a poor performer this year, losing about 16% of their value in what has been a strong year for the stock market. While shares have a large dividend yield, the

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.34K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (839)
@Seeking Profits $OUT says they are attempting to renegotiate their contract with the MTA in NYC (which represents the biggest part of their transit busines) on the basis that tranit usage has declined greatly due to Covid, almost like a Force Majeur clause. Makes sense to me. Do you know where this stands - it will make a big difference if they are successful?
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (452)
@pgallop The most recent information we have is that they are in talks to re-negotiate terms, but we do not have information as to whether a deal is near or likely. I do not expect MTA to allow significant alterations, without anything in return. One possibility is to allow a discount on pricing today but to do extend the contract several years, presenting a trade-off of better cash flow today but potentially a contract above market levels in the 2027-2030 timeframe.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OUT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OUT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OUT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.