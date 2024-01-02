CIPhotos

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS) is a small company developing solid tumor therapies. Its pipeline looks like this:

INTS PIPELINE (INTS WEBSITE)

Despite its small stature, the company seems to be punching above its weight, albeit with just a single molecule, but with multiple clinical stage trials, as we see here. That single molecule is INT230-6, which comprises their proprietary amphiphilic cell penetration enhancer molecule, 8-((2-hydroxybenzoyl)amino)octanoate, also referred to as SHAO, combined with cisplatin and vinblastine. The penetration enhancer helps get these chemo drugs into tumors, while avoiding healthy cells.

An advantageous characteristic of INT230-6 is its ability to selectively penetrate cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. In numerous tissues, cancer cells exhibit significantly higher membrane fluidity compared to their healthy counterparts. The amphiphilic nature of INT230-6, coupled with increased lipid solubility, enhances its diffusivity through the more fluid lipid bilayer of cancer cells as opposed to the membrane of healthy cells in the same organ.

The standard method of delivery for these chemo drugs is intravenous, which is an inefficient process because it needs a lot of drugs to reach kill levels in tumor cells, in the process destroying healthy tissues as well. Past attempts at intratumoral delivery have largely failed, according to the company, although, per my research, this is an area of active research right now. Anyway, INTS claims to have solved the problem of intratumoral delivery of chemotherapy drugs “by adding a novel, tissue dispersing and cell penetrating molecule to its proprietary formulation.”

In animal trials, INT230-6 has shown an ability to saturate and kill injected tumors. The drug also induces a T cell mediated immune response that is able to attack not only the injected tumor, but non-injected tumors and unseen micro-metastases. The molecule is currently being studied in “multiple phase 2 clinical cohorts to treat several types of metastatic cancers in the U.S. and Canada.”

Some data was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences in 2020. Data showed the following:

[SHAO]...non-covalently interacts with payloads to increase drug dispersion and diffusion when dosed intratumorally (IT') into solid tumors. SHAO is co-formulated with cisplatin and vinblastine (referred to as INT230-6). IT dosing of the novel formulation achieved greater tumor growth inhibition and improved survival in in vivo tumor models compared to the same drugs without enhancer given intravenously or IT. INT230-6 treatment increased immune infiltrating cells in injected tumors with 10% to 20% of the animals having complete responses and developing systemic immunity to the cancer. INT230-6 was also shown to be synergistic with programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibodies at improving survival and increasing complete responses. INT230-6 induced significant tumor necrosis potentially releasing antigens to induce the systemic immune-based anti-cancer attack. This research demonstrates a novel, local treatment approach for cancer that minimizes systemic toxicity while stimulating adaptive immunity.

Intensity received authorization from Health Canada for the Phase II Randomized Trial for Intratumoral INT230-6 in early-stage breast cancer, known as the INVINCIBLE trial. The study, conducted with The Ottawa Hospital and OICR, comprised two parts, assessing safety, biomarkers, and clinical effects. The objectives included understanding changes in cancer proliferation, gene activation, and immune response. With 91 enrolled patients, the trial aimed to achieve a complete pathologic response using INT230-6 alone and reduce Ki67 staining. Positive results, consisting of improved pCR rate when added to the current presurgical TNBC standard of care suggest potential for FDA approval as a neoadjuvant treatment. Intensity collaborated with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb in Phase 2 cohorts for metastatic cancers. Study IT-01 demonstrated disease stabilization and increased overall survival with INT230-6 in refractory metastatic patients. The drug, well-tolerated, is dosed based on scan data, and promising outcomes support future trials and regulatory submissions.

In December, the stock went up considerably after publishing INVINCIBLE data at the SABCS. The company summary of the data is this:

We successfully performed a WOO study demonstrating pathologic and immune priming effects of intratumoral cytotoxicity with INT230-6 in traditional immune quiescent breast cancers, with a treatment that is safe and well tolerated A single dose of INT230-6 can cause significant tumoral necrosis Ki67 may not be an appropriate marker to evaluate efficacy when significant necrosis present In INT230-6 treated patients, significant differential gene expression was present and identified genes were associated with T cell activation, lymphocyte activation and inflammatory response Treatment with INT230-6 results not only resulted in an increase in CD4 T cells and NK cells within the tumor, but there were associated changes in diversity of T cell repertoire

The third point refers to the fact that no significant differences pre and post treatment were observed for the Ki67 biomarker in both saline and INT230-6 patients.

Financials

INTS has a market cap of $117mn and a cash balance of $15.6mn. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses were $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, while general and Administrative (G&A) Expenses were $1.1 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 5-6 quarters. These are, of course, very low expense figures for an emerging cancer therapy developer, and I am sure they will be spending a lot more as trials progress. But first, they need to have a lot more funds, that is.

INTS stock is heavily owned by retail, followed by individuals and insiders. Smart money presence is minimal.

Risks

While this small company has apparently solved major chemotherapy drug delivery problems that have baffled scientists for decades, it lacks cash to further its dreams. This is its most critical risk factor for Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. right now. While expenses are low, that is not going to last for long. So expect a lot of dilution as things progress.

The other issue is the early stage of trials here. Much of the data is from animal models, and we need to have more company sponsored late stage trials to be assured of proper data.

Bottom line

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. seems to be doing some interesting science, and I will certainly add it to my list of interesting stocks. I have no intention of buying shares now. Let them resolve their cash problems and produce more later stage data first.