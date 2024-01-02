Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: High Yield, But Not That Appealing

Jan. 02, 2024 3:29 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Stock5 Comments
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust operates in two segments: a lending business that focuses on short-term loans on multifamily properties and an agency business that offloads loans to investors.
  • The company faces risks of default due to the short-term nature of its loans and the cooling housing market, but management remains optimistic about its ability to navigate these challenges.
  • A recent short attack on Arbor has resulted in high short interest, but the CEO and CFO have increased their stake in the company, indicating confidence in its prospects.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, High Yield Landlord. Learn More »

Signing a house sale agreement

coldsnowstorm

Dear readers,

I've published a number of articles on mortgage REITs (mREITs) last year and haven't been very bullish on the sector. It is true that prior to the November-December rally, prices seemed appealing from a price-to-book value perspective, but there were two things

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
3.07K Followers

David Ksir has extensive private equity experience in finance and European real estate. He manages a small 8-figure family office focused on generating reliable dividend income through value investing.

David also contributes to the High Yield Landlord which is led by Jussi Askola and has a team of 5 other top Seeking Alpha REIT and income analysts. They help investors become passive landlords with their 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Service features include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), community through chat room, buy/sell alerts, and educational content.

Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor Deep Value Explorer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

G
George6279
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (136)
You just started covering ABR. That will make it easy for you to simply stop. 5% default assumed shows lack of institutional knowledge...but that is what is needed to rationalize your predetermined conclusions.
jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (316)
What I like about their bridge loans is that the construction is done or nearly so. In the case of default, finding a new investor to take over the property to date has been very easy for them. Many of their loans are repeat loans to large clients with multiple properties based on comments in various conference calls lowering default risk. Their current dividend is $1.72 and 2023 estimates with just one qtr to go, assuming they meet the estimate is $2.22. Over the last 4 qtrs their avg earnings beat has been 26% but ignoring the probability of a 4th qtr earnings beat their dividend payout is about 77% which speaks for itself.
M
Minka the Cat
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (973)
Depending on what this short attack does to the price I may be buying some on the way to the bottom.
chamer43 profile picture
chamer43
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (248)
Could we get a run up from short squeeze in front of next X date ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.