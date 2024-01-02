Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Major Asset Classes: December 2023 Performance Review

Jan. 02, 2024 2:50 PM ETVNQ, VNQI, VEA, PICB, VTI, WIP, BWX, IHY, BND, JNK, VWO, EMLC, TIP, SHV, GSG, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.22K Followers

Summary

  • Real estate securities rebounded sharply in December, leading the broad-based gains for the major asset classes in the final month of 2023, based on a set of ETFs.
  • Commodities, by contrast, were the downside outlier for December and for the calendar year that just ended.
  • The Global Market Index enjoyed a strong year via a 19.2% surge in 2023.

Boxes of financial products e.g REITs, bonds, commodities, mutual funds, stocks, ETFs on a laptop

William_Potter

Real estate securities rebounded sharply in December, leading the broad-based gains for the major asset classes in the final month of 2023, based on a set of ETFs. Commodities, by contrast, were the downside outlier for December and for the calendar year that

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.22K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
VNQI--
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
VEA--
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
PICB--
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF
VTI--
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.