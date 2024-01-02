metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed's pivot from higher for longer has implications not just on U.S. fixed income, but international bonds as well. I think the diversification benefits of looking overseas for income could be an interesting theme in 2024. Investing in international bonds can offer several advantages:

Diversification: International bonds provide an opportunity to diversify your investment portfolio beyond domestic bonds. By investing in bonds issued by different governments or corporations from various countries, you can reduce the risk associated with a single economy or currency. Yield and Return Potential: International bonds may offer higher yields compared to domestic bonds. Different countries have varying interest rates, inflation rates, and economic conditions, which can create opportunities for higher returns. Risk Management: Investing in international bonds can help mitigate risks associated with domestic events such as economic downturns or political instability. By diversifying geographically, you can reduce the impact of such events on your overall portfolio. Access to Different Markets: International bonds provide access to markets that may have higher growth potential or offer unique investment opportunities. Investing in emerging market bonds, for example, can expose you to rapidly developing economies with higher potential returns.

All of this is why the Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is worth a look. This exchange-traded fund, or ETF, enables investors to delve into the international fixed-income securities market while mitigating currency risk through hedging.

BNDX is a flagship offering from Vanguard, one of the world's leading providers of ETFs. Launched in 2013, BNDX primarily invests in fixed-rate debt markets, including government, government agency, corporate, and securitized non-U.S. investment-grade fixed income investments with maturities exceeding one year. In essence, BNDX represents a broad spectrum of the fixed income market outside the U.S., providing investors with diversified exposure to overseas bond markets.

The fund aims at replicating the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged), its benchmark index. This index comprises fixed-rate treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers, excluding USD-denominated debt. Importantly, BNDX uses currency hedging strategies to offset potential losses stemming from adverse currency movements.

Detailed Breakdown of BNDX's Holdings

BNDX is richly diversified, encompassing a broad array of fixed-income securities from various countries. It's worth noting that the fund's assets are heavily tilted towards Europe and Asia, reflecting the sizable bond markets in these regions.

vanguard.com

As to credit quality, this is overall not just well diversified but rated highly overall, with the majority of bonds rated A or above.

vanguard.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

In terms of sector composition, BNDX is predominantly invested in foreign government-related issuers. The remaining portion is spread across corporate bonds and securitized bonds. The high allocation to government bonds enhances the safety of the fund due to the low default risk associated with such securities.

vanguard.com

BNDX vs. Peer ETFs

When compared to similar ETFs, BNDX stands out in several aspects. Particularly, the Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) and the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) are often considered alongside BNDX. BNDX has underperformed them both, but this more has to do with duration and differences in portfolio makeup at the margin more so than anything else.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in BNDX

Investing in BNDX offers several advantages. Firstly, it provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of international bonds, thus enhancing portfolio diversification. The fund's currency hedging strategy is also a significant plus, as it protects investors from potential losses due to currency fluctuations. The fund currently yields 4.44%.

However, BNDX also has its share of drawbacks. Its yield is lower compared to some U.S.-based peers, which may deter income-focused investors. Additionally, the fund is exposed to interest rate risk, which could lead to capital losses if global interest rates rise (which is highly unlikely at this point in the cycle with cuts far incoming).

Conclusion: Is BNDX A Good Investment?

Investing in BNDX presents an opportunity to gain diversified exposure to the international bond market while hedging against currency risk. However, its relatively low yield compared to some U.S.-based peers might be a deterrent for income-focused investors. Therefore, the decision to invest in BNDX should be based on an individual investor's risk tolerance, income requirements, and investment horizon. Investing in international bonds, such as BNDX, should be part of a broader, well-diversified investment strategy. And I think it's worth considering.