24 Things That Will Absolutely Happen In 2024 (Or Not)

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Summary

  • Bitcoin is predicted to reach $100,000 with ETF approvals and increased adoption.
  • The stock market is unlikely to experience a crash, with valuations expected to expand.
  • Small caps are expected to outperform the S&P 500, driven by loosening liquidity and compressed valuations.
  • There won't be a recession in the U.S. in 2024, rather, we see the teased soft landing.
  • The commercial real estate mess will only result in a banking mini-crisis that the Fed fixes quickly with rate cuts, dialing down QT, and a "special facility" (don't call it QE).

'Tis the season for predictions, so here are my top two dozen thoughts on 2024. Formerly a very heavy prose piece under the "Futile Forecast" moniker, I decided to have a bit more fun with it this year.

If you found today's piece interesting, please remember to follow me 

Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.


This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
25.56K Followers
Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s avoiding 3 major crashes, while creating income streams and finding high upside opportunities. He continues to manage wealth at his boutique investment firm and also consults for hedge funds and private equity. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing, where features include: the Quarterly Outlook & Game Plan, a monthly Global Trends ETF Report, access to the model portfolio & weekly research, buy & sell alerts, option strategies for cutting risk and retirement income, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA, GOOG, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

R
Robotechx20
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (605)
Only prediction on this list worthy of generating any excitement is the pragmatic conclusion of the Ukraine/Russia conflict.
S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (2.1K)
We need to protect democracy by banning Trump from being on the ballot in all states .... In a progressive democracy, its important that government officials protect citizens from voting for people who could be autocratic.
c
cross
Today, 6:44 PM
Comments (3.11K)
Re: Donald Trump. He is running for President of which party of any party, Doesn't matter, he is running. He is not a republican and has never been one. If the republican party does not choose him he will run as an independent; can't get on a state's ballot? He will ask for votes as a write-in candidate. The republican party does not want donald to be their public face; the Democratic Party does. The Democratic candidate will prevail in '24. Senate goes back to the Republicans and the House goes back to the Democrats.
C
Corrupt Capitalism
Today, 6:43 PM
Comments (12)
Good list Kirk! You may be in tough with the Brewers though 😊
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 6:43 PM
Comments (2K)
Quite the list with most being very positive outcomes I would love to see. I'd love it if neither Trump or Biden were to be POTUS but a hard and fast no on Whitmer please. Could be worse though. Could be AOC.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (13.34K)
First day/first week set the trend for the year. Looks bad already. 2023 was a dream. Yesterday/All my troubles seemed so far away. This song, composed entirely by Paul McCartney, came to him in a dream. He awoke one night while staying in a London attic for the filming of Help! Eh, was it the Shrooms or sky high valuations?
S
StockRetriever
Today, 6:22 PM
Comments (2)
I didn’t realize that KJP was doing the Press Briefings on seeking alpha now.
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (9.26K)
@StockRetriever the sweater guy??? Explain the punch line to me!
c
christinerogers
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (118)
Wow, wow, wow, I didn’t see any of that coming our way.
Herbert +H-Dog+ Kornfeld profile picture
Herbert +H-Dog+ Kornfeld
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (2.42K)
Both Trump and Biden stepping aside in 2024? I think 100% of Americans accepting climate change is more likely LOL. Good list otherwise, though
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (13.34K)
@Herbert +H-Dog+ Kornfeld They are both out. A new savior has arrived and will show himself soon. Brew crew is due.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

