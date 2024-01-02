Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Most Anticipated Recession In History Is Still Coming

Jan. 02, 2024 5:49 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJISPY, QQQ5 Comments
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.93K Followers

Summary

  • Investors have pushed the market to near all-time highs, but history shows that markets alternate between cycles of extreme greed and extreme fear.
  • High valuations, low savings rates, and worsening leading economic indicators are signaling trouble ahead for the economy in an election year.
  • Younger consumers aged 30-39 are showing the most stress and are more indebted than their peers were in 2007.
  • While a recession has been delayed, it won't be avoided. Past recessions have seen stock market declines ranging from 30% to 60% from peak to trough.
XXL desert road thunderstorm

sharply_done

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

-Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor.

Investors recently pushed the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ (QQQ) back near all-time highs in a euphoric year-end buying

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.93K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

R
Ron1634
Today, 6:48 PM
Comments (3.03K)
Even top economists can't predict when recessions occur
Larry Summers got the 'It is not transitory inflation' correct, but a 2023 recession wrong.
T
TheRat4810
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (1)
quote from George Santayana, Spanish Philosopher 1863 -1952, not B Graham. Graham may have been quoting Santayana.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (3.24K)
@TheRat4810 it’s in his book, but yes that quote probably has been around since ancient times even.
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (2.26K)
Great write up again @Logan Kane.

Really laughed when I read “Respect your more cautious peers though, lest they buy your stocks on the cheap from you in the next bear market.”

Aye aye captain!
allenkrell profile picture
allenkrell
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (38)
I am not adding to SPY, not subtracting. Waiting while cash builds up in money markers and CDs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.