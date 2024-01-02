The Most Anticipated Recession In History Is Still Coming

sharply_done

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” -Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor.

Investors recently pushed the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ (QQQ) back near all-time highs in a euphoric year-end buying frenzy. The emerging consensus from Wall Street analysts is that this year will be even better. However, the consensus is likely to be wrong. History shows us that markets alternate between cycles of extreme greed and extreme fear. High valuations relative to earnings, low savings rates, and bullish investor sentiment have proven time and time again to be warnings, not all-clear signs. This is even before considering the business cycle– shuffling millions of American workers in and out of the labor force depending on global economic conditions. Over the last 25 years, there have been three recessions, with S&P 500 bear markets of ~-49% from the 2000-2002 dot-com bust, ~-57% from the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis, and ~-34% during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. The next recession will likely see declines of a similar magnitude, bringing maximum pain to the overleveraged and huge opportunity to those with cash on hand.

Recessions Happen: But Why?

Over the past 25 years, we've seen two declines of roughly 50% in the stock market and likely would have seen a third without the U.S. government firing up the largest stimulus package in history during the pandemic. The overall declines in economic activity tended to be milder, but why does this periodically happen?

The main answer, of course, is that people collectively do crazy stuff with other people's money (OPM). It's relatively easy to buy a million-dollar house with a 30-year mortgage (or with a balloon payment), but you don't necessarily know for sure whether your income will cover it over the next 30 years. My data shows that debt-to-income ratios for homebuyers are at an all-time high, higher than they were in 2007. Since the Fed started hiking, homebuilders are on pace to sell millions of homes with temporary mortgage rate buydowns, but you won't hear about it on TV. It's even easier to buy a $90,000 pickup truck at 10.99% APR over 84 months. As a young guy with a couple of small businesses, I'm astounded by the amount of credit that banks are willing to offer me. If I were crazy, I could borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars unsecured on my various credit lines, max everything out hanging out in Vegas/LA/Miami, bet the rest on crypto, and then pay little to nothing if it didn't work. My home state of Texas is world-famous for being debtor-friendly– I'm not sure if the lenders would have much recourse.

To some extent, people always have done crazy stuff on credit. But living in Texas and Florida for most of my adult life, I've learned that a meaningful percentage of people will act like degenerates if given the chance. Broadly similar stuff happened in Florida and California in the 2000s, in Southern Europe in the 2000s, and in the dot-com world in the 1990s. If you look at the US economy overall, it seems less indebted, but this doesn't take into account the lifecycle of consumers. The reason the typical American has less debt now than they did in 2007 is that the typical American is older. Instead of having too much debt, they have too little savings for retirement, as we see with the typical 401k balance being lower in inflation-adjusted terms today than it was five years ago. Present consumption competes with future consumption, and the pandemic seemed to rewire people to emphasize "YOLO" at the expense of their future self 10 years down the road.

You hear wild stories about loans and speculation everywhere you go, but they rarely seem to make it into print. Why are over 40% of US-listed stocks losing money? What's up with all of these nonbank lenders that have rapidly taken over the mortgage world? Who is defaulting on loans and why?

Initially, you'd be inclined to blame the individual, when you dig deeper I'd make the argument that it's largely the system that's at fault. The U.S. consumers with the highest default rates are usually aged 18-29. This makes a ton of sense– college kids, people working in the service industry, spring break, etc. But what happened in the 2008 recession was that this flipped. The highest delinquency rates actually ended up being those aged 30-39, many of them starting with great credit. They did what they were told by their parents, bosses, professors, the media, mortgage brokers, etc., and signed on the bottom line. They bore the brunt of that recession, and still are behind those older and younger today relative to past generations.

Guess which cohort is showing the most stress now relative to pre-pandemic? It's that same key group of consumers aged 30-39, and they're even more indebted than their peers were in 2007. This makes sense, as Boomers with paid-off houses are paradoxically benefitting from higher rates– they have no debt plus money in cash. But the business cycle lives and dies by the finances of young families, and I think the media and financial industry has colossally set them up. You won't hear much about this now, but you sure will during the next recession.

Q1 earnings will showcase the first quarter of earnings for stocks since student loans have kicked back in, and my guess is they'll be a little on the soft side. Corporate debt is being steadily refinanced at higher rates, and the Biden Administration's buyback tax and the normal capital gains tax cycle will pull some liquidity out of the market. While the timing of the next recession is ever uncertain, it's not a stretch to think that 2024 will be more volatile for stocks than 2023. Betting against the leading economic indicators has never worked historically, despite some sunruns for bulls in 2007 and 2023.

Leading Economic Indicators (Conference Board)

Long And Variable Lags

One key idea that the Fed repeats about the business cycle is that monetary policy works on a lag. Interest rates today affect decisions on projects that will be completed years in the future.

Interest rates were 0% for roughly 14 years, but now capital is fairly expensive. Most market observers (including me) expected a recession to result once zombie companies and projects had to start turning a profit to exist. That hasn't happened yet, largely because big companies extended the terms on their debt when rates were low during the pandemic, and now are profiting by keeping money in cash. This meant a huge windfall for Corporate America, and by Corporate America I mean mainly Big Tech, Big Pharma, and nonbank financial firms. We all missed this.

Net Corporate Interest Expense (New York Times via FRED)

If the Fed cuts rates back to zero, this actually would go back to $500-$600 billion overnight, seriously denting overall profit margins for the S&P 500. If the Fed pauses and keeps rates where they are or cuts a bit, this number will steadily go up as old debt is refinanced. Interest expense has nowhere to go but up for big companies, and this is something that will likely keep a lid on the markets. Also with nowhere to go but up– corporate taxes. These combined to contribute roughly 40% of the return of the S&P 500 over the last 25 years, and they'll both be in reverse over the next 25 years.

Raising rates has initially helped the market, but in the long run, the evidence is clear– high rates force unprofitable companies out of business, slow business activity and borrowing, and encourage companies to deleverage. This process has only begun. Two years after the start of QE and 0% rates in 2011, stocks were still dirt cheap. But beneath the surface, companies were quietly refinancing old debt at cheaper rates, liquidity was flowing, and profits slowly swelled. Two years after the start of normalized interest rates, stocks are still wildly expensive. But as old debt slowly is refinanced at much higher rates, liquidity drains, and profits stall, the opposite outcome is in the cards for stock investors this decade.

In light of this above graph, you might not want a quick Fed pivot if you're a bull. This is as good as it gets in terms of how little net expense Corporate America has to pay on its debt. Less lucky are millions of small businesses that are seeing higher borrowing costs and tougher lending standards. Using monetary policy to slow the economy works with a lag, but it does work. This is also true for using monetary policy to stimulate the economy.

Don't Fear A Recession, Prepare

What do you do with money when interest rates are high, stocks seem overvalued, and the talking heads on TV are telling you not to miss out?

Easy answer!

Pay down debt, stockpile cash, and don't worry about what anyone thinks. It rarely makes sense to be all-in or all-out of stocks, but chances are you have some flexibility in your asset allocation. When stocks go up a lot in a short period of time and you can't figure out a good reason for why, it's often worth thinking about rebalancing. Conversely, when stocks tank for no reason or seem to be overreacting, you can buy.

Passive investing is a perfectly fine approach, but when markets do crazy things, it means opportunity for you. The more volatile markets are, the more opportunity they give you. The best way to take advantage of huge volatility in the markets– find something mispriced, buy it, and then forget about it.

If you made 25% or more off the magnificent 7 tech stocks in 2023, then congrats. Respect your more cautious peers though, lest they buy your stocks on the cheap from you in the next bear market. Easy come, easy go. With money market funds paying about 5.5% now, patient investors are getting a long-term freeroll on high-flying traders who are loaded up on momentum stocks. If the patient investors are wrong, they'll still make 5.5%, and stand to make a ton of stocks have a similar drop to previous recessions. If the bulls are wrong, history shows they can be underwater by or more by -50% at the worst and for a long time.

Bottom Line

After inflation forced the Fed to aggressively hike rates, market observers have widely expected a recession to burn off the 14 years of economic deadwood created by 0% rates. So far, none has come, though leading indicators are showing increasing amounts of stress in the usual areas of the economy. While it's fashionable to think that a recession won't come and that this time isn't different, history tells us that it likely isn't. Fortunately, investors have alternatives. A recent article I wrote focused on niche investments that can offer you a return while waiting to see what happens with the markets and economy.