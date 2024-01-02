PhonlamaiPhoto

My Thesis

Well, STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is not a typical go-to company, mainly because I have a hard time identifying its moat. However, it has good traits that make it a potentially good risk/reward investment in the long term. Factors include growing industries, healthy competition, experienced management, high and long-lasting returns on capital, and mainly, a low price.

Business & Industries

An important factor I like about STMicroelectronics is its diversification across three main markets. This reduces the risk for the entire company in case one market struggles or experiences a severe slowdown, similar to the AMS market, which is facing a 28% sales decline year over year. The three markets are as follows:

•The Automotive and Discrete Group comprises dedicated automotive integrated circuits ("ICs") and discrete and power transistor products. The ADG segment accounts for the lion's share of the revenue, constituting 46% of the total revenue. Additionally, it is a fast-growing segment. The automotive semiconductors market is expected to experience a high single-digit compound CAGR over the next decade. The major drivers for this growth are well described in the Grand View Research report:

increasing adoption of electronic control units ('ECU') in modern vehicles and growing focus on safety systems in vehicles is expected to lead to steady growth of the market over the next few years. The other factors contributing to the growth of the market include the proliferation of connected cars, infotainment systems, automotive safety systems, and fuel efficiency standards. The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles presents a significant opportunity for the automotive semiconductor market. These vehicles require semiconductors for devices such as ADAS and ECUs to manage the battery, motor, and other components, which creates a demand for sophisticated and specialized semiconductors in the automotive semiconductor market.

The Discrete Semiconductor segment is also projected to grow at a similar rate, with major drivers well described in this Mordor report:

The discrete semiconductor market is driven by the increasing need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization. The reduction in package size is inversely proportional to power dissipation. Moreover, characteristics like safety, infotainment, navigation, and fuel efficiency in the automotive components, and security, automation, solid-state lighting, transportation, and energy management in industrial components are expected to fuel the market studied.

• The Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group comprises analog, smart power, MEMS sensors and actuators, and optical sensing solutions. This segment accounts for 22% of STM revenues and experienced a significant year-over-year decline of 28%. It is important to acknowledge that the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, meaning there are periods of high demand and strong growth, as well as periods of the contrary. However, long-term growth is still in place, albeit lower relative to other segments.

The analog semiconductors are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR for the rest of the decade, with the following growth drivers well described in the following report:

Analog semiconductors have considerable demand in the communications industry, with the main driving force being growing smartphone production and suddenly increasing demand for the same. In addition, many smartphone manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D in order to bring out state-of-the-art technology in order to remain in competition and have sustainable market share. Apart from this, the number of data centers around the world has increased significantly, further snowballing the demand for analog devices during the forecasted period. The automobile segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The segment's rise is due to the proliferation of hybrid and electric cars. Increasing demand for semiconductors in conventional car production will also boost the market share of semiconductors in the coming years.

The MEMS market is also expected to grow at a medium to high single-digit CAGR, with the main growth drivers well-described:

Among the significant factors driving the MEMS market are industrial automation and the demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT-connected devices.

The last piece in the STM puzzle is the Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, comprised of general-purpose microcontrollers and microprocessors, connected security products (e.g., embedded secured elements and NFC readers), memories (e.g., serial and page EEPROM), and RF and Communications products. The microcontrollers market is a faster-growing one, with expected growth of over 10% in the coming decade. The growth is anticipated to be driven by the increasing adoption of MCUs across smart grid systems for smart meter applications and the rising demand for microcontrollers from the automotive and medical sectors. Another important high-growth market that STM dominates with a 36% market share, according to McKinsey, is the silicon carbide market. It is projected to grow up to a 20% CAGR in the rest of the decade. SiC is considered the future in the EV space, as described in this McKinsey report:

compared to their silicon-based counterparts,2 SiC metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect-transistors (MOSFETs)3 used in EV powertrains (primarily inverters, but also DC-DC converters and onboard chargers)4 provide higher switching frequency, thermal resistance, and breakdown voltage. These differences contribute to higher efficiency (extended vehicle range) and lower total system cost (reduced battery capacity and thermal management requirements) for the powertrain. These benefits are amplified at the higher voltages needed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which are expected to account for most EVs produced by 2030.

Now that we understand that STMicroelectronics is operating in high-organically growing industries, we need to try to understand its market share in those industries. Is it expanding, decreasing, or stable? I may not have the expertise to determine which products are superior, but I can analyze the past revenue of STMi relative to its competitors and try to conclude its standing.

Data by YCharts

It looks like in the past 5 years, STM managed to grow its market share, with revenue growth surpassing that of most of its competitors, as well as exceeding the overall market. That's a very positive sign in my view.

Management & Incentives

STMicroelectronics has been led by Jean-Marc Chery since 2018, and he has achieved impressive results for shareholders over the past 5 years, with shares significantly outperforming the market return. What I particularly appreciate is the fact that Chery has been with STM for almost 40 years. He has held key roles across the value chain, gaining extensive industry knowledge from the inside. In some capacities, he has overseen fabs productions and served as the CTO, both crucial roles for the future of STM, given the industry's heavy investment in R&D, new fabs, and capacity management. Besides Chery, I also value the fact that the rest of the executives have been with the company for several decades, reminiscent of quality compounders like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). This culture of internal growth and deep industry familiarity is highly contributing in my view.

The compensation policy appears fairly standard, and there were no surprises. In my perspective, there isn't enough focus on the long-term in the compensation variables, with only 42% of the 2022 compensation attributed to long-term compensation. Additionally, the performance metrics include return on net assets, customer service, profit, cash flow, and market share. The best types of metrics, in my opinion, would focus on the Return on Capital in the form of ROIC or ROCE.

While there are no major holdings in the company by the executives, it's important to note that I strongly assume a significant portion of the top executives' net worth is linked with STM. They have spent most of their careers with the company and received stock compensation from STM. This represents a different kind of "skin in the game," perhaps not comparable to founders or family-owned enterprises, but it is certainly something noteworthy.

The Numbers I Like

Apart from the impressive revenue growth, STM demonstrates operating leverage, with EBIT growing faster than revenue. Generally, I prefer to examine free cash flow, but given that it is a capital-intensive company, this metric could be misleading, as a substantial amount of cash is invested in capital expenditures. This is evident in the past year, with capex surging to 24% of revenue, compared to the average of around 15% over the last 5 years. To estimate what the long-term FCF margin could look like in less capital-intensive years, we can exclude the 15% capex from projected full-year revenue. Subtracting that from the operating cash flow gives us a typical FCF margin of around 22%, a figure I will use in the discounted cash flow valuation.

Another set of crucial numbers, in my view, besides revenue growth, are the returns on capital, measured in the form of ROIC and ROCE. Long-term, high, and growing ratios of return on capital are creators of compounders.

A recent study by Michael Mauboussin concludes that a high and growing spread between a company's weighted average cost of capital and its return on invested capital is common among successful companies.

Data by YCharts

I also appreciate the fact that STM has more cash than debt and can cover its debt within one year of free cash flow. It boasts good liquidity, as indicated by the current and quick ratios, a low debt-to-equity ratio, and a high Altman Z-score. All of these factors point to a rock-solid balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

STM is trading below its peers and also below its multiples averages, and I don't see an inherent reason for this factor. This presents potential for multiple expansion, and when combined with long-term free cash flow growth, it forms the best combination for outperformance. Additionally, an 11 times earnings multiple for a potential 10% long-term earnings growth gives us a solid PEG ratio of around 1.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Now, for the DCF. I'm not a fan of DCFs as they are full of assumptions, but we will do it anyway to grasp the valuation. I'm using a WACC of 10%, a 2% terminal growth rate, and a 22% FCF margin with the full revenue guidance of $17.3B.

WACC (author)

In the first case, assuming a 5% FCF growth (a fairly conservative estimate), the stock is undervalued by 27%.

DCF (finology)

Now, if we consider a more optimistic long-term scenario with a 10% FCF growth rate, the stock is undervalued by 48%, indicating a massive undervaluation.

DCF (finology)

It's important to note that this DCF is valid only if STM can achieve those FCF margins in the long term. Nevertheless, in all three valuation methods, the stock seems very attractive.

Risks & Conclusions

In my view, STM faces several risks:

One risk is the lack of clarity regarding its moat.

Another risk is the high capital intensity required to operate this business. A few mistakes in capex allocation could have severe long-term consequences.

Technological advancement poses another risk. If STM fails to keep up with innovation, competitors may seize its market share. Currently, 17% of STM employees are dedicated to maintaining the pace of R&D.

Additionally, STM is highly dependent on macro changes, making it vulnerable to economic downturns. The cyclical nature of the industry could lead to a harsh impact on profits during periods of reduced demand.

Lastly, the US-China chip war could affect STM, even though it is not an American company. As demonstrated by the restrictions placed on the Dutch ASML, geopolitical tensions can influence the semiconductor industry.

However, I believe the price of STM is low enough to compensate for these risks. It also possesses multiple quality attributes, particularly in the Return on Capital figures. I anticipate a potential multiple expansion in the next few months, at least to the level of its peers. Considering the risk/reward balance, I believe the potential reward is higher, and I rate STM as a STRONG BUY.

I would be interested to hear your thoughts on this opportunity.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.