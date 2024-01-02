December AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Stock Allocations Above Average

DragonImages

Individual investors' allocation to equities increased in the December Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 1.8 percentage points to 66.4%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 43rd consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 16.3%. Bond and bond fund allocations are above their historical average of 16.0% for the second time in 34 months.

Cash allocations decreased 1.7 percentage points to 17.3%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 13th consecutive month.

Optimism and pessimism in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey moved back into their respective typical ranges at the end of December.

December AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 66.4%, up 1.8 percentage points.

Bonds and Bond Funds: 16.3%, down 0.1 percentage points.

Cash: 17.3%, down 1.7 percentage points.

December AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.7%, up 0.9 percentage points.

Stock Funds: 35.7%, up 0.8 percentage points.

Bonds: 5.3%, down 0.5 percentage points.

Bond Funds: 11.0%, up 0.4 percentage points.

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%.

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%.

Cash: 22.5%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.