Not So NEAR To Our Heart Anymore As Distribution Cuts Loom (Rating Downgrade)

Unlike most of the exchange traded funds we have covered on this platform, BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is actively managed. This fund does not simply build its portfolio via sampling or replicating a benchmark index. Instead, the BlackRock (BLK) team uses their investment acumen to build and manage the portfolio. Considering this, the annual expenses come in way below expectations.

According to this website, on an average, passive exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, have annual expense ratios of 0.26% versus 0.57% for their actively managed counterparts. The annual expenses of NEAR are comparable to passive vehicles, and we can think of two reasons for that. The economies of scale that come with the BlackRock name, and the 2013 inception of this fund. The 1 Year Treasuries yielded next to nothing at the time.

Why does that matter? This fund does not take much of a credit or duration risk. As a result of holding a lower risk portfolio, the earning capacity is also modest, especially when it started out a decade ago. The annual bill footed by investors had to be commensurate with the potential income inflows. The relatively low expenses have helped the fund achieve positive results in all time frames since it opened for business.

The Fund

At least 80% of NEAR's portfolio is comprised of USD-denominated, investment grade, fixed-income securities. For the guidance on whether a security meets the investment grade benchmark, ratings from either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc. are used. NEAR could have securities in its portfolio that are not rated by either of the two, but are deemed to be of comparable quality by team at the helm. Keeping in line with its portfolio mandate, all holdings fell in the investment grade category based on the most recent numbers.

The management team, also reserves the right to "use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns." At December 29, the portfolio includes currency forwards and margin usage, reflected under the negative cash position in the above graphic. Coming back to the fixed income incumbents that make up the bulk of the portfolio, NEAR holds fixed and floating securities of various types. Some examples from the prospectus presented below.

corporate and government bonds, agency securities, instruments of non-U.S. issuers, privately issued securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), structured securities, municipal bonds, repurchase agreements, money market instruments and investment companies.

At December 29, investment grade industrials and financials, asset backed securities and treasuries (and futures), made up close to three fourths of the portfolio.

Currently, the weighted average maturity of the NEAR portfolio is just over 2 years, which makes sense as over 80% of the securities mature in 3 years or less.

While the fund does have a smattering of securities maturing between 5 to 15 years, the number is insignificant and does not impact the management's effective duration target, which they endeavor to keep at 3 years or less. This measure indicates the portfolio's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. It broadly measures the extent to which the value of the portfolio declines with every 100 basis points increase in risk free rates. This relationship is inverse, so a rate cut would have the reverse impact. With an effective duration of 1.82 years, the risk that NEAR's portfolio will dance wildly to the cacophony of interest rate gyrations is slim.

Additionally, an active management strategy and close to 50% annual churn to the portfolio aims to further insulate this ETF from the mild exposure to the interest rate risk a 1.82 year duration brings with it.

The portfolio has an average yield to maturity of 5.76%, as noted in the "Portfolio Characteristics" graphic above. This leaves around 5.51% in net income after taking into account the annual expenses. NEAR distributes on a monthly basis, with the most recent amount being 31.81 cents.

Using the current price of $50.49, this low risk ETF yields 7.56%. Do not be seduced by this, as this spike is just a function of interest rate changes of the recent past (October). Just like we see the lines of the chart below come down to earth, so will the NEAR distributions.

ETFs do not make it a habit to distribute more than they earn, and NEAR is no different. The earnings are a leading indicator of what the fund distributes down the line, and the 7.56% in distribution yield is just the result of the time lag. We expect the monthly distributions to start trending down to meet the portfolio yield to maturity, net of expenses. Expect on average, the distribution to trend towards 22 cents in the next 6-9 months.

Prior Coverage

We were unimpressed with this fund in November 2020 and October 2021, but finally rated it a buy in July of 2023.

It served as a cash parking vehicle with its 0.45 years in effective duration and had the potential to yield over 6% based on the average yield to maturity of its portfolio. We expected the distributions to trend upwards, and they did (refer to the distributions data presented earlier in this piece). In our opinion, NEAR would have be a suitable candidate for small position in a conservative portfolio back then. It also did quite well relative to bonds which went all over the place, and managed to make two-thirds as much as the S&P 500 (SP500).

Verdict

Several rate cuts have been priced in today from The Federal Reserve.

Alongside that, the spreads of investment grade securities have reverted to their lows.

We don't like the idea of committing here for the current yield. Right now, select shorter-term bonds offer a better hideout until the spreads blow up. We even discussed a baby kind yielding 8% in a recent piece. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has low credit and interest rate risk, but with the current rate structure and credit spreads, we no longer rate it a buy and are moving this to a "Hold."

