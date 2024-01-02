Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPYD: No Compelling Reason To Own

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.55K Followers

Summary

  • SPYD is an ETF that tracks 80 high-yield stocks in the S&P 500 index, offering a yield of 4.66% heading into 2024.
  • The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.07% and compares well against its peers in terms of expenses and liquidity.
  • However, concerns arise regarding the high turnover rate and the concentration of holdings in mid-cap and sectors exposed to interest rate fluctuations.
High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

2020's COVID crash and quick recovery was followed by 2021's (bubble-ish) magical run, which led to the slaughter in 2022. Perhaps the 2022 down year acted as a catalyst for the roaring comeback in 2023. That brings the

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.55K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM, MO, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
Hans Schotterradler
Yesterday, 8:36 PM
Comments (243)
SPYD has been pretty underwhelming and will probably always underperform in the long term. But I think it could do well in the short term if the market rotates back to value when interest rates go down.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPYD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.