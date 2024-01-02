3 Simple Lessons I Wish I Knew At The Onset Of My Investing Career

mixetto/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to offer three lessons learned from early on in my investing career. For those who are seasoned investors, this may be a refresher and/or not have a need for it. For those starting out, this could offer a way to avoid making some of the rookie mistakes that I made when I first got underway with taking charge of my portfolio out of my undergraduate studies. My hope in this review is to give readers some straightforward advice that they can use in a practical way when managing their portfolio.

Give The Herd Time To Run Before You Go Against It

The first topic may come across market timing but that really isn't the point. It has more to do with how I would approach bull and bear market runs in terms of adding or lessening my positions.

As my followers know, I love to be a contrarian. When the market sells off, or gets overly optimistic, I love to take the other direction. This is true in micro-terms, such as with stocks and funds. But it is also relevant for thematic investing, such as when to invest in unloved sectors or countries. We don't have to look much further than 2022 and 2023 for this to play out. In 2022, the market hated Tech. In 2023, the market loved it. When I see 20%+ moves in short time-frames like that, I tend to take the opposite trade.

But the mistake I made early on was taking this contrarian play too soon. What I am referring to is, for example, a 5% or 10% drop in a few days or a few weeks. I would buy a stock, see it drop a bit, and say "I need to buy more" and dive on in. Or, by contrast, buy a stock/fund/sector and see it pop 5 or 10% in a few months and think "I have to grab that profit!".

The net result is that I often did not wait long enough for a position to decline enough to really merit adding to it, nor did I wait long enough to collect as large a gain as I should have. I simply monitored my positions with a trigger finger, taking premature gains and chasing small losses when I should have been more patient.

To help correct this (aside from simply making mistakes at a younger age), I had to step back and realize that momentum in the market often lasts a long time. A 5-10% move can sometimes be a lot, but oftentimes it isn't. The major indices, much less individual tickers, can make big moves for months at a time as the last decade has shown us quite clearly. And when we look at both bull and bear markets, we see that they often stick around for a while. Fortunately, bull markets do tend to last longer, but neither are fleeting:

Length of Bull and Bear Markets (Average) (The Hartford Funds)

What I takeaway from this is that there isn't any reason to rush in and out of a position. Yes, I still want to have a contrarian mindset and look for opportunities when the market is acting irrationally. But it can act irrationally, or at least one-sided, for quite a long stretch at times. So while I will continue to have the urge to bet against the herd, I want to let the herd run for a while before I get in the way. Otherwise, investors have the risk of getting run over.

"A Loss Is A Loss Is A Loss"

I will start this by saying that just because a position is currently in the red, doesn't mean you should dump it. I am not suggesting that at all. But we, as human beings, have a tendency to not want to admit an error. I am as guilty as any of this, especially when I first started out. A stock or fund goes in the red, and I wanted to ride it out for as long as I needed to in order to eventually turn a profit (or at least not a loss). With well run companies or funds, a losing position can often be a signal to add to a position or "double down". But, in many cases, a small loss can turn in to either a bigger loss or a prolonged loss, and those are the ones we want to avoid.

While this sounds obvious, investors constantly find themselves with positions in the red for weeks, months, or even years. And the purpose of this review is to figure out why this happens and how to avoid it. Personally, once I got over the hurdle of not wanting to admit a mistake, I have been able to more easily cut small losses before they turn into big ones. This has made me a more successful investor than I was in my early years.

But this leads to the question - why are losing positions so hard to get rid of? Aside from the emotional connection we can have to some holdings, investors have a way of rationalizing losses so that they don't seem "real". Readers will likely recognize many of the following phrases - either from their own personal experience, from friends / co-workers, or even here on Seeking Alpha! They are as follows (and this is not an all-inclusive list):

It's only a "paper loss"

It will "come back soon"

I will sell once I "get back to even"

It's only a loss "once you sell"

The last one is the one I really want to harp on. A loss is always a loss. Whether or not it is "realized" is just for tax accounting. While understanding capital gains and losses is important, being an unrealized loss doesn't make it any less of a loss. This may sound obvious to some, while others may contest it - and that is kind of the point. There are those out there who disagree with the premise that unrealized losses are actual losses. But the reality is they are, and waiting to sell doesn't make it any less so.

There are important considerations to make when holding on to positions simply because we don't want to acknowledge a loss. One is that a loss can get bigger - so holding because it is "down" may actually end up being more costly as time goes on. A second is opportunity cost. While a position may not decline more, it may not go up either. While one is waiting for a losing position to rebound, they may be missing out on alternatives that would provide a stronger return. That is an opportunity cost.

And to get over it I have a simple strategy. I ask myself: "Would I buy this position today?". If the answer is "no", then I dump it, whether or not I have a gain or a loss on the position. That aspect becomes irrelevant. If I wouldn't buy it and hold it based on today's price and future prospects, the fact that I bought it in the past and am now sitting at a loss should not be factored in.

The bottom-line to me is that a losing position is something to approach with the willingness to hold or sell based on its own merits. Just because a position is in the red shouldn't make someone more attached to it. Leave the emotion out and approach it critically just as you would any other position.

To wrap this up, let's tie this back to an example that will make it easy to remember. In the Italian mafia there is a very important code: "the boss is the boss is the boss". Here in my world, I have a similar code: "a loss is a loss is a loss". Don't try to re-characterize it or rationalize it. Whether it is in a tax deferred account, an "unrealized" loss, or a big or a small one, it is still a loss. Understanding that is critical before making any decision to buy or hold.

Cheap Can Stay Cheap For A Long Time

My final point concerns value investing. This is an area I am often partial to. After all, who doesn't like a sector or stock that seems heavily discounted? That can often lead to "alpha", right?

The answer is, of course, "it depends". Yes, unloved corners of the market are often corners of value that can produce outsized gains. I am always on the hunt for disconnects between what I believe and what Mr. Market thinks. Whether it is a thematic idea, a particular company or fund, or a geographical region, I want to find investments that the market is discounting because they could rebound in a big way. This is something I have always done and will continue to do.

But the point here is that this isn't a fool-proof strategy. The opposite can often happen: that unloved ideas stay unloved for a long time. Similar to loss harvesting, there is opportunity cost to consider. While one is "waiting" for an unloved investment idea to pan out, they may be missing out on momentum plays that continue to deliver.

The takeaway here is that just because something is (or looks) "cheap" doesn't mean it really is. If something is relatively cheap it may be for a good reason, and that reason may be around for a long time. Sometimes years.

Take the United Kingdom (Britain) equity market as an example. Post-Brexit, British stocks looked cheap. In the years that followed, they looked even cheaper. And, today, they are near a record in terms of a discount between their price and the rest of the world:

Britain's Discount Has Persisted (Bloomberg)

This certainly illustrates how "cheap" wasn't really cheap for years. The British index continued to get cheaper and cheaper, relative to the rest of the world and that has not changed in the latter stages of 2023.

This is just one example I pulled, but there are plenty of others. My followers know I cover a lot of municipal bond CEFs, and there are plenty that trade at persistent discounts to their underlying value. So, again, on the surface some funds with 10% discounts (and higher) look cheap, one has to realize that often those discounts persist, or even widen, over the years. What this means is that investors need to truly be critical of any investment that looks under-valued. It may be a true "value", or it may just join a long list of under-valued investments that stay under-valued for years to come.

Bottom-line

I started my investment career with a finance education and a small bankroll. What I learned in the classroom turned out leaving me relatively unprepared for the investment world, and I learned some lessons the hard way. But, fortunately, those mistakes came cheap compared to where I am today. While I still err in judgment sometimes, I have selected a few hurdles I faced early on that no longer penalize me today. My hope is that takeaways from this review leave readers a little wiser and, ideally, allows them to avoid some of these pitfalls in their own investment journey.