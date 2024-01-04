Showcasing Seeking Alpha's December 2023 New Analysts

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

A new year begins and with it many are looking forward to optimizing their portfolios for 2024. That's evident from the many recent trending articles we've seen on the site discussing 2024 allocations and top picks.

Avid readers likely recognize a few of these faces in the trending list. These "frequent fliers" have built an audience here at Seeking Alpha, with some over 100,000 followers, through their consistent efforts to provide value in their research and articles.

From the great heights of trending success and huge followings, every Seeking Alpha analyst gets started with the same task: publishing their first article. Some come to us with a burning idea that they've not seen covered, other analysts come with a focus of more consistently publishing their views for broader consumption, and all are vetted by our staff of Editors who diligently review all the articles you see on the site.

Through the collaboration between analyst and editor, we look to provide you with quality content and actionable investment ideas in every article. We also seek to promote a diversity of perspectives across the community for your consumption and consideration.

In our third installment now of the New Analyst series, we aim to bring some attention to those among us who completed that task of publishing their first article in December. These writers are just getting started and don't have tens of thousands of followers who can help tip the trending scale, but this is in no way a reflection of that first article's quality. By highlighting these new analysts, we hope to welcome them into our community. And we also hope this helps our readers find new ways to source ideas and perspectives in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

This month we are including a table after the introductions outlining details of each new analyst's article for reference. Let us know what you think!

And thanks for joining me in welcoming our new analysts from December.

Our December 2023 New Analysts

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Growth, Tech, Retail

HM Capital offers "over 25 years of experience in the investment sector, specializing in consumer and consumer technology" and currently operates as a venture capitalist with a similar focus. True to that focus, they wrote up footwear and apparel focused On Holding AG (ONON) advising a Sell given "significant challenges in maintaining its relatively high market valuation in the medium-term."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Medium-Term Horizon

Here we have a family office at NHM Capital led by Markus Schmitz with 20 years of investment banking experience. With a focus on global listed equity, their first article covered a Buy case for German specialty chemicals company Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) and why the downside is largely priced in.

Areas of Interest: Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon, Tech, Small-cap

Rafa brought their fifteen years of tech expertise to write his first take on AppLovin (APP) in the digital advertising space. While he sees the company pursuing "a sound strategy for accelerating customer acquisition", a more cautious Hold is recommended to observe their navigation of execution challenges and whether they will be able to scale.

Areas of Interest: Long Only

After spending some time focused on investing Indian securities managing their family's portfolio, Shimul aims to bring their "background in financial analysis in the manufacturing industry" to more of a focus on US equities. Their first here was a review of Caterpillar (CAT) and their Q3 earnings which led Shimul to a Buy and a target price of $317.88.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian

After some work experience as an analyst, JX Research is currently a university finance student looking to hone their analytical edge in finding value investments. Their stated approach is "to look at companies with an enduring product or service that will not be disrupted in the foreseeable future." With Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) JX Research believes they've found a Strong Buy opportunity.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth, Tech, Small-cap

Future Tech Investing brings a background in engineering to their investment search focused on "technology-based growth stocks, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, new mobility and space." Their first focus is on the fundamentals when analyzing their usually small or micro-cap ideas. And with Chinese based EHang Holdings (EH) this investor sees a company poised for lift-off.

Areas of Interest: Portfolio Strategy, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Value, Contrarian

Akdas operates under the view "that markets are becoming increasingly inefficient - and with inefficiency comes opportunity." To find opportunity Akdas primarily searches in the technology, semiconductors, and entertainment industries for high conviction ideas. That conviction is on display with their Strong Buy on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

Areas of Interest: Research Analyst, Long/Short Equity, Macro

Uttam runs a family fund office in Vancouver which focuses on "profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape." After ten years of experience including some work at Apple and Google, their data enthusiast approach is to find "trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics." Another drone manufacturer, AeroVironment (AVAV), is the focus of Uttam's first article where they outline their $165 price target.

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Hedge Fund Manager

There are two situations that Xinyu focuses on: deep value stocks and world changing investments trends that are expected to continue for the medium-term. As a fan of Phil Fisher's scuttlebutt method, Xinyu researches companies by seeking out "the views of industry experts, ex-employees and management." According to that research, "a short-seller report and a misunderstood acquisition provide investors with a rare deep value opportunity" in GigaCloud Technology (GCT).

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Contrarian

Prosinias Capital is a CFA charterholder offering ten years of financial services experiences and a view that small-to-medium size market cap companies may be a better place to find alpha. They focus on "buying businesses with superior management that also present long term opportunities." With Karat Packaging (KRT) they see a differentiated manufacturer working in a fragmented industry with regulatory tailwinds.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Swan's Small Cap Value Seeker is indeed a seeker of small, undercovered companies where they believe retail investors might have an edge. They combine qualitative review of the business model with quantitative financial reviews to tell a story about prospective companies like Canadian Solar (CSIQ). They gave the company a Buy rating due to strategic shifts expected to drive long-term value creation.

Areas of Interest: ETF investing

The ETF Investor keeps things simple. Their area of interest: ETF investing. Their mission: "to do the deep dive, and identify smaller, under-the-radar ETFs that we may represent excellent long-term investments." They aim to sift through the 70% of US ETFs with assets under $300 million to find opportunity. The United States Brent Oil Fund LP ETF (BNO) didn't quite offer that and instead was given a Hold for now due to expected oil price declines.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Growth, Value

Ken joins as a graduate student in accounting with an investment focus on "identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses that are under-followed by analysts." TriNet Group (TNET) was the focus in their first bullish article with their estimation that "TNET stock appears to be fairly valued to undervalued."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Growth, Momentum, Medium-Term Horizon

Building a strong foundation is key to most things and Nolan has been achieving this through acquiring their Bachelor's in Finance and passing level 1 of the CFA exam this past May. Nolan brings a focus to the consumer discretionary corner of the market looking for growth-oriented opportunities. DraftKings' (DKNG) stock tripled in value in 2023 and Nolan thinks it still has room to go rating them a Buy on improving margins and market growth.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Contrarian

Hyper-growth and fundamentally undervalued investments are central to Jerad's successful track record having spent eight years as an investment analyst. Jerad is currently pursuing a CFA charter and searching through small to mid-cap firms for long-term and contrarian ideas. Their journey brought them to write-up Ecolab (ECL) as a Hold as valuation concerns trump the quality of the business.

Areas of Interest: Momentum, Medium-Term Horizon, Tech

Seeking FCF's approach to investing is "driven by the thrill of being ahead of the curve and gaining insights that others might overlook." Beyond free cash flow, they also seek emerging trends in the market to stay ahead. They argue that Intel's turnaround is a Buy opportunity despite acknowledged debt risks.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Income, Long-Term Horizon

To conquer the science of investing Florian pursued a bachelor's and master's studies where they became "successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment." And to deal with the art of it Florian believes "results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion." In the world of Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) where art and science also come together, Florian finds the company worthy of a Hold.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Dividend Growth Investing

Financial Odyssey is a qualified civil engineer managing their own portfolio looking for undervalued investments in businesses they can understand. They look for "a significant margin of safety, which helps to mitigate against unforeseen risk" and are often focused on tech companies. Jumping into the debate on PayPal (PYPL), they offer a Strong Buy take based on PYPL's history of strong performance and solid financial position.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Research Analyst

Dannys uses their background in Bioinformatics and Data Science to discover asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities. The result is a focus on deep value opportunities. They reviewed Canadian-based exploration and production company Parex Resources (PXT:CA) and found their Colombian land-ownings help support a Strong Buy case.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value

Market Snippet is studying for a master's in finance and already cleared their CFA level 1 exam. They are looking for "long-only, value-driven" investments driven by their "meticulous bottom-up approach, delving into the nuances of each company's value proposition." Through that research they uncover Square Enix to be a recommended long position due to high barrier to competition, forthcoming cost efficiencies, and an expanding global potential.

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Growth, Tech, Energy

Allka Research offers two decades of experience in investment with a conservative approach focused in the realms of ETFs, commodities, technology, and pharmaceutical companies. They published a flurry of articles near the end of last month with the first being a Hold rating on Coca-Cola (KO).

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Next we have Value Voyage who joins with designations as a Financial Risk Manager ("FRM") and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA"). They specialize in "uncovering fundamental value plays within the Industrial and Consumer sectors" and will also offer ETF recommendations. Their first article is of the former type and cover why "LKQ Corporation (LKQ) represents a strong value play with a stable business."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Contrarian, Long-Term Horizon

David is "a value investor, who invests in publicly listed equities with a focus on businesses with sustainable free cashflows." That hurdle of sustainable is typically around a 10% FCF yield amidst the smaller companies they typically focus on. Their first pick was focused on how UFP Industries (UFPI) "decentralized business model, resilient balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation provide plenty of room to grow in a fragmented market."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Special Situations, Value, Portfolio Strategy

Amrita also heads up a family fund office in Vancouver alongside aforementioned new analyst Uttam Dey. Their fund's objective is "to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies." And Amrita's driven by a desire to democratize financial literacy for individuals. Her first article centered on a Buy case for monday.com | A new way of working (MNDY) due to "multi-product strategy, strong net dollar retention rate, and efforts to win more enterprise customers."

Areas of Interest: ETF investing, Commodities, Bonds

Daniel joins us as an economist in Venezuela who has "worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group." They aim to publish analysis in these sectors of commodities, banking, technology and pharmaceutical. They found Obsidian Energy (OBE) wanting labeling it a Sell due to a negative outlook on oil prices.

Summary Reference Table

Conclusion

That concludes this month's list. Please join me in welcoming our new analysts into our community and into this new year. We hope that our readers find this a useful resource and that inclusion of the table was of some use to you. Have any feedback? Please hit the comments with your thoughts.

You can either follow me or the SA Editors' Picks account for future editions. And thanks for the time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.