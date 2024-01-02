Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fosun Tourism Embarks On New Journey With Departure Of Big-Name Director

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.82K Followers

Summary

  • Longtime Club Med President Henri Giscard d’Estaing has resigned from the board of the company’s parent, Fosun Tourism.
  • Club Med’s business has rocketed post-Covid, dampening speculation that Fosun Tourism may be considering a sale of the French resort operator.
  • Fosun Tourism’s stock rose less than 1% the day after the announcement. But it lost about half of its value for all of last year and is down by a similar amount from its pre-pandemic levels.

Maldives Club Med

Dual Perfection Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were surprisingly calm when Fosun Tourism Group (OTCPK:FOSUF) announced just before Christmas that its big-name co-CEO Henri Giscard d’Estaing, son of the late French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, was resigning several of his

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.82K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FOSUF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOSUF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOSUF
--
FOSUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.