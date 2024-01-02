Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My 9% Income Portfolio-Living Off Dividends

Jan. 02, 2024 9:31 PM ETARCC, BST, CCAP, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, FDUS, GOF, HTD, JEPI, JEPQ, MCI, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, QYLD, RQI, RVT, RYLD, SPE, USOI, UTF, UTG, XFLT, XYLD
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • Total Return is the actual rate of return for an investment over a given evaluation period, typically one, three, five, or ten years.
  • The Total NAV Return is the sum of all dividends/distributions, assuming they are reinvested, plus the change in the NAV of the fund, be it positive or negative.
  • However, managing our portfolio is not only about applying financial rules, because it is not certain that dividends can and will always be reinvested.
  • For me, investing is researching and selecting securities that offer a steady cash flow, regardless of their redeployment, while at the same time increasing initial capital.
  • There are securities in my portfolio that meet these requirements and others that show a negative NAV performance since launch. I will cover this in my article.
Nuraghe Santu Antine

Nuraghe Santu Antine

Photon-Photos/iStock via Getty Images

Sardinia Like Childhood

In 1932, a leading narrator of the Italian twentieth century, Elio Vittorini (1908-1966), participated in a sort of “literary cruise” to Sardinia, organized by a major Italian magazine with the intention of awarding a prize for the best travelogue on the island. Out of this

This article was written by

Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.42K Followers
I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, RQI, SPE, UTF, UTG, JEPI, JEPQ, QYLD, RYLD, USOI, XYLD, ARCC, CCAP, FDUS, MCI, RVT, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC--
Ares Capital
BST--
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
CCAP--
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
CCD--
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
CGO--
Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.