Strong Close To The Year

The stock of Beyond, Inc (NYSE:BYON), formerly known as Overstock.com Inc.- a North American-based online retailer of home furnishing and furniture, has enjoyed its time in the sun these last few months; In the last quarter of 2023 the stock has ended up delivering 75% returns, over 4x the return profile of other global ecommerce offerings, and over 6x the return profile of the S&P500.

Active Customer Growth Trending Well Sequentially

It appears that the market likes some of the steps that management has taken to transform the business, particularly after the Bed Bath & Beyond acquisition. As things stand, BYON’s immediate priority is to grow its active customer base on a sequential basis and they’ve been able to do that quite well in recent months.

In Q3 they were able to expand the active customer base by 300K, taking it to levels of 4.9m (on a TTM basis), and then again by late October they were able to get it closer to just under 5m. Back then, management had set a target of hitting 5.15m active customers by the end of FY23, but even by the 27th of Nov, they had comfortably beaten that target, hitting a figure of 5.3m.

Expanding the active customer base is a crucial first step, as it will then provide BYON with the foundation to grow through frequent customer touch points, more targeted marketing campaigns, and engendering alternate revenue-generating opportunities. An important goal here is to give a shot in the arm to the relentless decline in the number of orders per active customer, which management thinks can get to levels of 2 over time.

Yet, There Are Still Plenty Of Challenges To Address

Now, the allure of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will no doubt have some fervent acolytes that are helping drive traction in customer numbers, but one shouldn’t also dismiss the impact of heavy promotions and discounting which would have played a key role in sending the cyber 5 sales period for 2023 to record highs.

Promotions, every now and then are a welcome tactic, but if you’re basing your medium-term growth solely on that, it’s difficult to be too enthused by the story, as you’re not really driving profitable growth. Already we’re quite concerned by the fact that the company’s gross margins and EBITDA margins are 3-year lows. In Q3, gross margins collapsed by nearly 500bps YoY, and pressures on the GM front were also instrumental for contributing 50% of the adjusted EBITDA margin decline.

In recent months, BYON would no doubt have pressed the pedal with initiatives such as providing welcome rewards of over $25, and 25% app-exclusive coupons to those signing up. It also doesn’t help that we’re in an environment where customers are trading down to items with lower ASPs (in Q3, BYON’s average order value collapsed by 21%). All these factors will weigh adversely on the flow through at the operating profit level.

Also, the doubling down on CRM, sales and marketing, heightened promotions, etc. is one of the reasons why we’re not particularly excited about management’s plans to trim its annual tech and G&A spend by $25m (this will likely accrue from late 2023 and extend to FY25). They may be making savings here, but they still plan to make around $125m worth of investments over the next three quarters in discounting, promotions, branding, etc.

All this would have been great if BYON was a strong cash-generator, but note that over the last 9 quarters, they've only generated positive operating cash flow twice! All in all, the cash on BYON’s books have largely been on a declining trajectory for 9 quarters now. With over $325m, the balance is still sufficient enough, but if this policy of procuring customers at the cost of profitability persists for too long, we could have a problem, particularly as a few reports are suggesting that management could be deploying more cash to buy back its own stock.

Closing Thoughts - Valuation and Technical Considerations

Speaking of acquiring customers, it is not as though that is going to make a meaningful difference to the overall topline for next year. FY23 has already been a disastrous year from a topline angle (as of 9M-23 sales were already down by -23% YoY, and even though Q4 could be marginally better than the first 9 months you’re still staring at a pretty brutal cut of -21% for the whole year (based on consensus numbers).

Given such a weak base year in 2023, and given BYON’s impetus with customer acquisition, one would have then hoped for much better revenue dynamics in FY24, potentially within the double-digit growth threshold. However, consensus numbers point to only 4% annual topline growth for FY24.

In light of a fairly drab topline outlook (BYON is not expected to generate any profits even by FY26), we don’t see the 5% discount on the forward EV-to-sales multiple (relative to the 5-year average) as particularly attractive.

Switching over to BYON’s weekly imprints over the past two years, it is evident that the stock has trended lower within a certain descending channel. After a rather strong performance in 4 out of the last 5 weeks, the stock is now not too far away from hitting the upper end of its channel, implying unfavorable reward to risk within this channel.

Separately, investors may also want to take their cue from insider activities through Q4-23. Whilst there was some pretty strong insider buying in the first two months of Q4, we have not seen anything since.