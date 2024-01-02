Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond (Overstock): A Few Silver Linings, But Don't Get Carried Away

Jan. 02, 2024 10:28 PM ETBeyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Beyond, Inc. stock has delivered 75% returns in Q4 2023, outperforming other ecommerce offerings and the S&P500.
  • The company has successfully grown its active customer base, surpassing its year-end target of 5.15 million customers.
  • Despite near-term progress on the customer acquisition front, we have concerns over the medium-term strategy, particularly as they appear to be dilutive to margins and inimical to cash generation.
  • Given the forward sales growth on offer, the valuation discount of 5% is not wholly compelling.
  • The stock could be close to hitting a boundary, and insiders who were buying the shares fervently during the first two months of Q4 have gone quiet since.

Laptop with flying furniture. Shopping online. Furniture shop, interior details. Furnishings sale or interior project. Buy sofa, table via internet. E-commerce. Banner with copy space. 3d render.

Creativebird/iStock via Getty Images

Strong Close To The Year

The stock of Beyond, Inc (NYSE:BYON), formerly known as Overstock.com Inc.- a North American-based online retailer of home furnishing and furniture, has enjoyed its time in the sun these last few

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BYON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.