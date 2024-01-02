SmileStudioAP

Amidst a furious recovery and melt-up in tech stocks, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been one of the more frustrating names to own. While OKTA has generated solid returns for investors over the last year, the cybersecurity company may have suffered one too many security breaches. Management has given preliminary FY25 guidance that appears to indicate material impact from the latest breach, as the steep projected deceleration in top-line growth comes as many other tech names are anticipating an acceleration in growth. OKTA has improved its cost structure and retains a solid balance sheet, but I am no longer impressed by valuation after the stock’s run-up and depressed growth outlook. I am downgrading the stock until the risk-reward proposition improves or management can execute on reigniting the growth engine.

OKTA Stock Price

Like many other tech stocks, OKTA has seen an impressive run over the past month.

I last covered OKTA in October where I rated the stock buy after it dipped sharply due to a security breach. The stock is up sharply since then, but that is likely mainly due to the ongoing tech sector melt-up. The company has experienced yet another security breach since then and it appears that the October security breach was much more significant than first anticipated.

OKTA Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, OKTA generated 21% YoY growth in revenue to $584 million, comfortably surpassing guidance for up to $560 million.

OKTA saw its dollar-based net retention rate stabilize at 115% sequentially, though this remains well below the 124% mark posted a year ago.

OKTA saw current remaining performance obligations (‘cRPOs’) grow 16% YoY to $1.826 billion, surpassing guidance for $1.785 billion. Total RPO growth of 8% was weaker mainly due to smaller contract sizes.

The company generated $85 million in non-GAAP operating income, surpassing guidance of $55 million. Management expects to show significant margin improvements this year - I expect the cost discipline to continue bearing fruit in future years as well.

OKTA ended the quarter with $2.13 billion of cash versus $1.3 billion of debt, representing a strong net cash balance sheet position. Looking ahead, management has guided for the fourth quarter to see 15% YoY revenue growth and up to 12% YoY growth in cRPOs.

Management has also given preliminary guidance for the next fiscal year, expecting 10% YoY revenue growth and stable non-GAAP operating margins. I suspect that management may be “sandbagging” the profit target and setting themselves up for a “beat and raise” on that metric, but the top-line guidance was disappointing given that this is a company was you’d think would see some acceleration due to an improving macro environment and tough comps becoming easy comps.

On the conference call, management fielded questions regarding their disappointing outlook, with management acknowledging that the October security breach may be negatively impacting results. The sentiment confirmed my worst fears. While management tried to explain the unusual frequency of cybersecurity incidents as being due to their “leadership position,” I find this explanation to offer little solace given that they may experience a negative reputational hit all the same. What’s worse, when asked about the conservativeness of their guidance, management stated that it is “really no different” than their past philosophy, suggesting that there may be more downside surprises ahead.

How has the string of cybersecurity breaches (and perhaps the tough macro environment) impacted the company? Management noted that renewals may happen more frequently moving forward, presenting new risks. Free cash flow is likely to be pressured due to a lower amount of prepaid revenues. There may be more risk of churn as customers are given more opportunities to switch providers. Management noted that while some customers have higher switching costs, some also have “relatively light implementation” which implies low switching costs. Finally, more frequent renewals may mean some pricing pressure due to constantly needing to retain business. Management believes that they may need “a couple of quarters to fully evaluate the impact” from the security breaches. My guess is that the preliminary FY25 outlook may prove too optimistic.

Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OKTA is a cybersecurity company which focuses on protecting identity.

The easiest way to think about it is that OKTA is one provider behind “two-factor authentication” and allows companies to secure many applications under one umbrella. OKTA is currently a market leader but it should be noted that Microsoft (MSFT) has a competing product.

As I discussed above, OKTA is facing a perfect storm of headwinds to the business, just as many tech peers are starting to see tough comps become easy comps. Yet the stock has not been pricing in the growing risks - this appears to be due to the strong rally experienced across the tech sectors. As of recent prices, OKTA traded hands at just around 6.5x sales. While that represents some discount to many tech peers, tech stocks on the whole look richly valued and consensus estimates appear too optimistic.

Based on my new projection for 10% top line growth, 25% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I see fair value hovering at around 3.75x sales, implying considerable downside. I have adjusted my growth expectation from 15% to 10% due to the projected impact from the security breaches, but that 10% expectation may prove still too optimistic. I have lowered my long term profitability expectation from 30% to 25% due to my expectations that more frequent renewal patterns may lead to pricing pressures, especially against a highly promotional MSFT competitor. While OKTA stock may offer considerable upside if it can re-accelerate growth to perhaps the 20% level, I am now of the view that the constant headlines of security breaches may have damaged the reputation at least enough to impair the growth story.

OKTA stock has performed very strongly over the past month due to a tech sector melt-up, but I am of the view that the stock would have performed poorly absent that melt-up. This looks like a fortunate opportunity to give up on the name ahead of what may be a disappointing string of quarterly results. I am downgrading the stock from “buy” to “hold” due to the higher likelihood of negative surprises against what is no longer a cheap valuation.