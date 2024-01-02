Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Out With The Old... Tencent Sells App Store To Huya

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Huya is looking to use the APKpure acquisition to better promote and distribute games internationally.
  • Tencent is eager to divest non-core businesses as the Chinese government continues to tighten gaming regulations.
  • Investors welcomed the APKpure acquisition as a positive strategy move, sending Huya’s stock price around 4% higher on Dec. 26.

Building of Tencent company in Shenzhen, China

First an animation platform, now an app store. Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) has been doing some end-of-year decluttering.

The tech titan sold Tencent Animation to China Literature Ltd. (OTCPK:CHLLF) two weeks ago. And on Dec. 22, the livestream gaming company

