Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orion Group Holdings: Top Construction Stock To Consider In 2024

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Orion Group Holdings has achieved a quarterly gross profit of $19.1 million, a 42.5% increase YoY.
  • The company is focusing on improving profitability and has a high backlog of $920 million, exceeding its FY 2022 revenue.
  • Orion Group is divesting its Central Texas business and focusing on Dallas and Houston, which offer higher revenue potential.
Wide shot rear view of a male and female coworker talking on site

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Construction company Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) grew its quarterly gross profit to a $19.1 million representing an increase of 42.5% (YoY) from $13.4 million realized in Q3 2022. The company’s share price has surged 110.21% (YoY) indicating a positive turnaround into 2024 boosted by lower cost

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.77K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.