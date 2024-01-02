Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2023's Biggest Winners In The Russell 1000

Jan. 02, 2024 11:10 PM ETAFRM, COIN, NVDA, META, AMD, AVG, TSLA, RCL, CCL, BLDR, BLD, PHM, TOL, CUK
Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • We noted how there was a somewhat elevated share of the S&P 500 experiencing gains of over 100%. Expanding to the Russell 1000, there were 34 stocks with total returns of more than 100%.
  • Two mega caps also found their ways into the top of the list in the five and seven spots: Nvidia and Meta Platforms.
  • Other large caps like Broadcom and Tesla also posted 100%+ gains.

Silhouette Business team holding award trophy show victory business success sunset background. Winning team with trophy cup against shining sun in sky. Man holding trophy cup

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

In last Wednesday's Closer, we noted how there was a somewhat elevated share of the S&P 500 experiencing gains of over 100%.

Expanding to the Russell 1000, there were 34 stocks with total returns of

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group
