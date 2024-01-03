Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Volkswagen Is Set To Outperform In 2024

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Volkswagen has a negative stub value and a dividend yield of over 7.5%.
  • New external partnerships and cooperation will likely help the company to reduce SG&A and R&D costs.
  • Volkswagen is undergoing management changes and implementing cost-reduction measures to increase competitiveness and regain investor confidence. Our buy rating is then confirmed.
Volkswagen AG headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany

Wirestock

From time to time, we need to be patient and take advantage of the equity market opportunities. Last year, we reported our bullish view on Enel, while this year, our internal team believes Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.72K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWAGY, VLKAF, VWAPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
dean3084
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (1.34K)
You're not the first to tout VWAGY and VWAPY. I bought one in March 2021 and the other in April. Here's the good, only bought 50 shares of each and the bad is the price I paid which is embarrassing. Both are down for 2023 which doesn't bode well for either. I can only hope you are correct. Only time will tell. To prospective investors be prepared to hang on to your derriere just in case!!!

P.S. IMO, there are better investments in the BDC, CEF and Preferred arena
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VLKAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLKAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLKAF
--
VWAGY
--
VWAPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.