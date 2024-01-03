Justin Paget

Investors interested in a semi-mechanical investing model that continues to show exceptional promise will find this article of interest. This investing style is known as the Sector BPI Model. This is a relatively new approach to investing and to my knowledge, I have not found anything approximating this approach.

Sector BPI portfolios are built around the eleven (11) sectors that make up the S&P 500. This provides for ample diversification. In addition to the eleven sectors, it is useful to include several U.S. Equity ETFs such as VTI, VOO, ESGV, or SPY for reasons I'll explain later. I use VTI, VOO, and ESGV with SPY as the benchmark security.

Updating or reviewing portfolios using the Sector BPI Model begins with Bullish Percent Indicator graphs and tables found at this location. The data used to populate both the index and sector data tables comes from StockCharts. Guidance for specific settings within StockCharts was gleaned from the book, The Definitive Guide to Point and Figure written by Jeremy du Plessis. It is these specific settings plus other variables that create back-testing problems for the Sector BPI model. Testing of this investing model continues as I am tracking 13 different portfolios using the Sector BPI approach. Eleven are reported regularly on the ITA investing blog.

Below is the current Bullish Percent Indicator (BPI) data for the eleven different sectors. When 70% or more stocks within a sector are bullish, the sector is considered to be overbought. Currently, nine of the eleven sectors are in this position. When a sector is overbought, a 3% Trailing Stop Loss order is placed on the ETF representing that sector. For example, Utilities (VPU) and Real Estate (VNQ) are overbought so 3% TSLOs are set for those securities. When sold, the cash is deployed to VTI, VOO, or ESGV.

When 30% or fewer stocks within a sector are bullish, the sector is considered to be oversold. When this occurs, as it did last fall for several sectors, shares in sector ETFs are purchased. The number of shares to be purchased for a given sector is tied to the three-year volatility percentage. The more volatile the sector the greater the investment when buying opportunities arise.

Sector BPI Data (StockCharts.com)

Carson is the oldest portfolio I am tracking that uses the Sector BPI investing model. Below is the two-year performance record. This data comes from the commercial software product, Investment Account Manager. As readers can see from the pie chart, Carson holds securities other than sector ETFs.

Thus far the Sector BPI investing model is crushing the S&P 500 (SPY).

Carson Two-Year Performance Data (Investment Account Manager)

The following table breaks out the sector contribution to Carson. This is further evidence that the Sector BPI investment hypothesis is working very well. Buying sectors when they are oversold and placing TSLOs when they are overbought is working quite well. An advantage of 41.4% vs. 0.56% is remarkable and will be extremely difficult to maintain.

Sector Contributions to Carson (Investment Account Manager)

Lest one thinks the Carson is an anomaly, the following Performance Report shows the results of the 11 Sector BPI portfolios I track and report on regularly at ITA Wealth Management, a free blog for interested investors.

The dates are for a shorter time frame as several portfolios joined the Sector BPI investing style recently. Once more, a delta of 55.8% vs. 15% is significant.

Composite Performance Data for 11 Portfolios (Investment Account Manager)

As mentioned in the second paragraph above, I include VTI, VOO, and ESGV as potential investment options in addition to the eleven sector ETFs. The reason for doing so is to put cash to use when "sector dollars" are waiting to be invested.

One potential flaw or weakness in the Sector BPI model occurs when a TSLO is struck for an ETF that was overbought. Cash becomes available and it is very possible for that particular sector ETF to rise in price leaving the portfolio holding cash. When cash becomes available, be it new infusions or from the sale of an overbought sector, I look for opportunities in U.S. Equities. This is where VTI, VOO, and ESGV come into play.

The details of these decisions are explained when the different Sector BPI portfolios are reviewed, something that is accomplished at a minimum of every 33 calendar days.

Questions and Comments are always welcome when it comes to explaining this investing model in greater detail.