Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

While Enel Chile Continues To Advance, It's Hard To Cheer Its Value Proposition

Jan. 03, 2024 12:25 AM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC) StockENLAY
Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Enel Chile plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to nearly 80% by 2026.
  • The company aims to expand its battery and energy storage capacity by 700 MW, with an estimated cost of $0.6 billion.
  • Enel Chile is advocating for regulatory and remuneration reforms in Chile's distribution segment to support extensive electrification.
  • Shares do not offer a bargain at today's levels.

Cooling pond at Vinh Tan 4 Thermal Power Plant photographed from directly above, Vietnam

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), is predominantly owned by the Italian company Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) with a 64.9% stake and listed on both the Santiago Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.08K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.