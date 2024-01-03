courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is a global consulting firm that provides management consulting and economic litigation services. With steady revenue and EBITDA growth over the last decade at 10.5% and 11.2% compounded, the company serves some of the biggest clients in the world. However, with a guidance cut in the most recent quarter and project lead flow growth not converting to sales growth, recent headwinds on the revenue and SG&A front have compressed earnings. With not enough visibility and certainty about the company's near term future going forward, as well as the likeliness of low-single digit growth long-term as a result of moderate projected growth in the global consulting space, I'm cautious on the company's outlook. With not enough margin of safety as a result of its current valuation, I would wait for more certainty in the quarters to follow. As such, I have a hold rating on the stock today.

Company Overview

CRA International, also known as Charles River Associates, provides consulting services for governments, law firms, corporations, and accounting firms in over 50 countries. CRA International's bread and butter is management consulting and economic litigation, which are essential services to large companies that require outside expertise from companies like Charles River to analyze and diagnose complex problems.

Many of CRA International's customers are Fortune 100 clients that include the likes of IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL), Chevron (CVX), and Walmart (WMT). In the legal space, its partnered with 97 out of the top 100 law firms. With 4 in 5 senior staff members at CRA International having advanced degrees (over 40% of which are PhDs), the company has an intense focus on investing in talented, competent experts who have the academic and technical backgrounds required to tackle the challenges faced by different organizations.

Fortune 100 clients (Investor Presentation)

One of the first things that impressed me about CRA International has been its track record of delivering consistent revenue and EBITDA growth over time, which have grown at CAGRs of 10.5% and 11.2%, respectively, over the last decade. Even over the last five years, it's been able to grow revenues at an 8.9% CAGR, showcasing that revenues are slowing a bit, but are still growing.

Revenue and EBITDA (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

Over the last decade, it's also been able to reduce its share count by 30% (13% in the last 5 years), which shows that the company is committed to increasing earnings and free cash flow per share. As long-term investors, this is great for shareholders as it helps grow shareholder value by increasing their ownership stake in the business. While CRA International also pays a dividend (1.7% yield) buybacks are a great way to return capital to shareholders in a more tax advantageous way.

CRA International benefits from tailwinds from the end-markets that they serve. For example, demand for global consulting is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to 2028. While demand is projected to slow from the previous 5 years, this highlights that companies and governments will still continue to demand consulting services to solve increasingly complex, high-stakes problems that require expert knowledge given an ever-evolving business landscape, particularly in areas such as life sciences, healthcare, media, and telecommunications.

A good case study that emphasizes this point well on the management consulting side was a global pharma giant that retained CRA's services to price and analyze the risks involved with its gene therapy portfolio. The company provided research for the client and also recommended a concrete strategy to optimize the gene therapy portfolio and a pricing strategy that took into account the regulatory environment and competition in the market.

On the legal and regulatory consulting side, another case study was an international tech firm that had a data breach that compromised customer data. CRA International worked with the company to use language detection, machine translation, pattern searching, and search term analysis to notify the customers contacted as well as the relevant regulatory bodies involved. These are just two of many case studies that CRA International has worked on and give a good introduction into understanding the company's services.

Recent Results

When looking at the third quarter results for CRA International, the company announced revenue of $147.5 million, compared with $148.4 million last year. Earnings per share was also down from $1.45 to $1.13, for a drop of 22%. These results were a bit of a surprise in my view given that the company was making record highs for revenues in Q1 and Q2, and had been putting up strong annual sales increases since 2015.

In discussing the results, management commented that much of the reason for the drop has been due to a lower utilization rate at 59% (below the 66% level that the company has seen historically). Regarding the drop in sales, the company had been seeing fewer new project originations. On the SG&A side, the company's headcount has increased as a result of low attrition rates. With more consultants, this increases labor costs.

When we look at the company's project lead flow over the last five years, the company has been able to compound that at 10% annually, and so this slowdown in revenues post-pandemic is a concern. While this may or may not be a temporary set back, keep in mind that sales and project lead flow tend to move in tandem over the long-term. So while that may not have converted into revenue growth this quarter, project lead flow should growth translate into sales growth.

On the labor front, management discussed how the company had been seeing pretty low attrition rates. With an unemployment rate of 3.9% in September (the company's quarter-end month), the labor market is looking pretty tight and with uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook, employees may be reluctant to leave their current employers. Nevertheless, the company will likely slow down the pace of hiring near term, guiding for consultant headcount growth in the mid-to-high single-digit percent rate going forward.

This may have been a weaker quarter with some temporary setbacks, but I don't believe that the near term outlook is getting better for CRA International. In looking at global M&A activity, aggregate deal size was $2 trillion up to Q3 in 2023, which is 27% lower than a year ago and 16% lower compared to Q2. M&A activity is at the lowest level it's been at in almost a decade, so CRA International could suffer near term.

In addition, the company cut guidance estimates for revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA down to an estimate of $610 million to $620 million on the sales figure with a margin between 10.3% to 10.7%. This is down from last quarter's guidance range (which was in fact increased for Q2) of between $625 million and $640 million in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 11.0% to 11.7%.

While it's too early for me to say that this quarter is a material change to the long-term thesis for CRA International, a quarter of cutting guidance followed by raising guidance the previous quarter doesn't inspire confidence for investors. That said, the company did announce a dividend increase of 17% in their quarterly dividend to $0.42 per share. This puts the new dividend yield at 1.71%.

While the dividend increase does highlight the company's focus on returning cash to its investors and their overall confidence in the company's long-term future (along with buying back $23.6 million in shares year to date), I don't like to see dividend increases that aren't supported by free cash flow and earnings growth, as it simply increases the payout ratio in a time the company is going through some near term headwinds.

When looking at the balance sheet for CRA International, the company saw its DSO ratio improve to 114 days (compared with 115 days last quarter) and currently has no long-term debt on its balance sheet, just a few leases in the amount of $95.4 million. With $27.6 million in cash on the books, the company is holding a relatively low cash balance to what it's had in previous years and previous quarters, but the company has $163.5 million of available capacity on a line of credit, they could draw on this should they need liquidity. As a basically debt-free company, they should have no problem taking on debt at favorable interest rates, should they choose to pursue strategic investments that require additional capital beyond their current cash reserves.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Regarding the valuation for CRA International, the company trades at about 9.0x EV/EBITDA and at 19.9x P/E. When looking at its historical EV/EBITDA valuation the multiple looks to be at the mid-point of its historical range.

Data by YCharts

While the valuation seems reasonable, when we consider the headwinds and uncertainty ahead, I would have expected a more depressed valuation for CRA International compared to its historical average. This leads me to believe that the market hasn't awarded any discount to the current quarter, seeing that shares are basically unchanged from where they were before the earnings release.

In terms of outlook, I would expect mid-single digits in sales growth and give management the benefit of the doubt that they may be able to increase margins 200 bps over time (seeing that margins are temporarily weak, and given them time to return to levels of last year). Even with these assumptions, I think 19.9x earnings seems pretty expensive when you consider what else you can buy in this market for 20x earnings. Even on an EV/EBITDA basis of 9.0x, single digit growth in the 4-5% range is not enough to get me excited at this valuation for a 1.7% dividend yield.

With the dividend hike, which have been faster than revenue growth over the last few years (dividend hikes of 16%, 19%, and 13% annually with revenue growth of 12%, 11% and 4%), I think this suggests that CRA International is becoming a more mature company and doesn't have the same reinvestment opportunities going forward. With this in mind, I don't feel comfortable at the current price to take a position and would wait for a drop in shares before buying. For these reasons, I would rate CRA International's shares as a hold.