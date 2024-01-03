Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trinseo PLC: Not A Winner This Year Either

Jan. 03, 2024 12:54 AM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE) Stock
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
926 Followers

Summary

  • Trinseo PLC's stock price has declined over 63% in the last 12 months due to poor growth prospects and significant losses.
  • The company operates in six segments, offering specialty material solutions globally, but faces risks associated with regulatory issues and a lawsuit.
  • Despite potential short-term upside, the company's lack of margins and negative earnings make it a sell rating.

Abstrakt Handflatta handen hållande global nätverken förbindelserna, nyskapande teknologien i vetenskap och kommunikation begreppen.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The stock price performance of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) has been nothing but solid in the last 12 months, down over 63%. The primary cause for this I think has to do with the poor

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
926 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KFYY
Today, 1:34 AM
Comments (2.86K)
Check Trinseo's bonds. They signal bankruptcy.

It is unbelievable the share price went up during the past 2 months.

The bonds sell for less than 40 cents on the Dollar.

www.boerse-frankfurt.de/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.