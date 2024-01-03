Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio December 2023: Normal-Positive Sentiment

Summary

  • Despite an impressive +16% gain in the S&P 500 Total Return Index from its recent low on October 27th, insider activity continues to suggest a measured level of positive sentiment.
  • The steeper price tags on stocks are not yet deterring insiders from buying their own shares. By our observation, historically, insiders are excellent contrarian value investors.
  • Collectively, when viewed as a whole, their contrarian acumen makes insider sentiment a very strong barometer for the strength of recent market rallies.

Free to Move About the Cabin

One heck of a rally. Despite an impressive +16% gain in the S&P 500 Total Return Index from its recent low on October 27th, insider activity continues to suggest a measured level of positive sentiment amongst

CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

