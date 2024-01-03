Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx: USPS Volume Shift From Air To Ground Creates Challenges To FedEx Express

Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • FedEx Express revenue and adjusted operating income dropped by 6% and 49% in Q2 FY24.
  • The decline was caused by USPS's shift from air to ground services and weakness in industrial production.
  • The author recommends a 'Sell' rating for FedEx due to the challenges posed by USPS's strategy shift.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Express revenue and adjusted operating income dropped by 6% and 49%, respectively, in Q2 FY24. This decline was caused by the U.S. Postal Service’s [USPS] business shift from air to ground, as well as the weakness in industrial production. I believe USPS's strategy shift

Lighting Rock Research
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

vxmike
Today, 1:38 AM
As an EBay seller USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer. It’s substantially cheaper than UPS/Fedex for most packages less than 20 pounds that aren’t large in size.
