Investment Thesis

One of the most important tasks in financial analysis is to consider the question: Does a company's current share price validly measure the company's future business prospects?

There is a long-standing Ben Graham analogy that the stock market is a voting machine in the short-term, and a weighing machine in the long-term. The point being made here is that short-term share price fluctuations can be sharp, dramatic, and even unrepresentative. Over time average historical valuations are more likely to prove accurate.

Warren Buffett has often made the analogy that the stock market is like a high functioning, manic-depressive friend who usually gets it right, but from time to time can go off their meds and be either irrationally exuberant or overly pessimistic. During their time as a GAAP profitable business, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has seen its share of both irrationally exuberant and overly pessimistic share prices. Over the past year, ENPH common equity has traded somewhere between $316 in December 2022 and $73.49 at the beginning of November 2023. This has likely left many investors wondering what a fair value is for ENPH's shares.

My previous article on ENPH analyzed the company based on financial ratios relative to its only competitor (SEDG), and focused the investment thesis around relative valuation (i.e. share price multiples). However, the purpose of this article will be to focus on intrinsic valuation that functions independently of current market multiples.

Based on a range of outcomes, ENPH is at least somewhat undervalued at current prices, while a very promising long-run growth story remains.

Company Overview

Most of this section of the analysis will be devoted towards reviewing the most pertinent points of the Q3 2023 earnings call. For a more in-depth analysis of the specific business activities of ENPH, please read this article which was released prior to Q3 ENPH earnings.

The main takeaway from the Q3 earnings call was the accumulation of inventory as a result of higher borrowing costs. ENPH's products usually require some kind of financing by customers, and installers are reporting that higher borrowing costs are serving as a deterrent.

NEM (net energy metering) 3.0 is the updated regulation in California, which has the effect of reducing compensation rates for new solar energy customers. This has had the effect of temporarily reducing solar energy demand in California, where much of ENPH's domestic revenue originates. CEO Badri Kothandaraman remarked in the Q3 earnings call:

ENPH Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Kothandaraman remarked that they are "very bullish" on NEM 3.0 once customers, installers, and ENPH have had a chance to adjust to the new regulation. This should set up for increased sales in the second half of 2024.

Another factor that explains the slowdown in sales is the decrease in demand for solar energy products in Europe. This was due to two reasons. First, the invasion of Ukraine created a surge in demand for solar energy products due to the prospect of being shut off from Russian natural gas supplies. As the war in Ukraine has dragged on, this initial surge in demand has abated. Furthermore, there is a broader macroeconomic slowdown in many European countries. Kothandaraman remarked as follows:

ENPH Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Very conservative Q4 revenue guidance was provided at $300 to $350 million. Compare this number to Q1 revenue of $726 million, Q2 revenue of $711 million, and Q3 revenue of $551 million. CEO Badri Kothandaraman explained the guidance as follows:

ENPH Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

It is a regular practice of ENPH management to be conservative in their forward guidance. This is a sign of principled, disciplined, and trustworthy management.

If there was a silver lining in an otherwise dismal quarter earnings announcement, it was that ENPH management does not currently have any plans to reduce prices. This should be interpreted as an optimistic signal from ENPH management. ENPH is very far from being in the kind of financial distress that would justify a price decrease for their products, and this also signals that ENPH is confident in the quality of their products.

Another promising note from the Q3 earnings call was the explanation of further expanding into the commercial solar energy market. While SEDG currently has a stronger foothold in this market, ENPH is clearly trying to continue taking market share. In Q3, ENPH began shipping IQ8P microinverter with commercial applications. Here's what Kothandaraman had to say ("the product" refers to IQ8P):

ENPH Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

All of the above issues which made for a disappointing earnings announcement are temporary and not directly caused by any business decisions. With cuts to the federal funds rate on the way and management expectations that the inventory build-up will resolve by Q2 2024, it is clear that this earnings call does not indicate a threat to the underlying business model. ENPH maintains a B+ Growth grade using Seeking Alpha's metrics (which is only dragged down by the fact that ENPH doesn't pay dividends). ENPH management is taking the appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of the slowdown in demand, and reposition itself for success when market conditions improve.

Business Analysis

Despite a disappointing quarter of earnings, ENPH still finds itself in a very profitable (A grade from Seeking Alpha's metrics) and very liquid position. This would still be the case even with multiple consecutive quarters of decreased sales. This is a clear indication of years of highly effective business execution. If a business finds itself with surplus cash and retained earnings, it has several options. It is management's job to determine which of the following would return the most value to shareholders:

Pay Down Debt

With a very manageable debt load, ENPH has the luxury of not needing to worry whatsoever about the recent increase in borrowing costs. Per GuruFocus, ENPH's debt-to-EBITDA is 1.73. While the updated 2023 annual report has obviously still yet to be issued, per the 2022 annual report only $5 million of notes were due to mature in 2023, no long-term debt maturing in 2024, and only $102 million of notes maturing in 2025.

ENPH 2022 Annual Report

Per Q3 earnings, current liabilities (i.e. payable in less than a year) stands at only $94.665 million. With $290 million in cash on the balance sheet, ENPH has more than ample liquidity to address these liabilities with plenty left over to return value to shareholders via other means.

Raise/Issue Dividends

As ENPH is still very much in the growth stage of its business life cycle, it would not make sense to start issuing dividends. ENPH has clearly carved out a position for itself in the solar energy space, and has a long runway of growth opportunities to pursue. ENPH could return more long-term value to shareholders by either reinvesting in the business or share repurchases.

Reinvest In The Business

ENPH has been reinvesting in the business by expanding business operations and manufacturing capacity for several years in a row. This has included opening multiple new facilities both within the United States and in Europe to facilitate the expansion there. CEO Badri Kothandaraman commented on this during the Q3 earnings call:

ENPH Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

With significant business expansion having already been completed, the announcement of some restructuring of operations, and the abnormally high level of inventory coming from the Q3 earnings announcement, further reinvesting in the business would not be a wise capital allocation decision at the moment.

Make Acquisitions

Over the past few years, ENPH has been quite aggressive with acquisitions. In December 2021, ENPH acquired Pronto 365 to provide more assistance to installers via another digital platform. The Clipper Creek acquisition announced in early January 2022 helped enhance ENPH's product offering by allowing for electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. The GreenCom acquisition announced in October 2022 will accelerate ENPH's expansion into Europe, by offering software solutions to assist with ENPH's residential solar energy systems. All of these acquisitions have helped ENPH expand its product offering as it transitioned from being just a microinverter producer to a solar energy solutions provider. With recent years seeing a significant number of acquisitions and rates of return from acquisitions likely to be lower as a result of the slowdown in sales, it is reasonable to expect ENPH management to hit the pause button on new acquisitions.

Repurchase Shares

Besides the revenue miss and lowered Q4 guidance, the other significant piece of news from the company from Q3 earnings was the release of information regarding its share repurchase program announced during the Q2 earnings call. The maximum budget for the share repurchase program was $1 billion. ENPH used only $110 million of the allocated $1 billion at an average share price of $129.92. The relatively small amount of $110 million used and the relatively high average share price of $129.92 might not do much to impress investors, however there was a significant opportunity for ENPH management to repurchase shares during the month of November when the share price was below $100. The extent to which the remaining $890 million of the share repurchase program was used during Q4 will be a significant piece of news when Q4 earnings are announced in early February 2024.

The recent drop in earnings has not prevented ENPH from producing surplus free cash flow, and based on current business conditions ENPH management is making the correct capital allocation decision by authorizing and partially executing a share repurchase program.

Valuation

For a business with a fantastic track record of revenue and earnings growth along with significant free cash flow generation, the equity valuation model of best fit is clear: the discounted cash flow (DCF). While various versions of DCF exist, the advantage to this model is that it attempts to forecast the cash flows available to owners of equity, while not being dependent on the current market valuation.

The first step in this DCF will be to estimate ENPH's 2023 cash flow from operations (CFO), which will not be available until the release of Q4 earnings likely in February of 2024. From Q1 to Q3, ENPH generated $661.33 million of net cash flow from operations per the Q3 earnings release. Therefore, only Q4 needs to be estimated to arrive at the projection for the total cash flow from operations for 2023.

The Q3 earnings call released Q4 revenue guidance between $300 million and $350 million. The midpoint of this guidance (i.e. $325 million) will be used for the purposes of the base case. Net cash flow from operations is calculated by taking revenue and subtracting operating expenses. As we already have the assumed Q4 revenue figure, this means that the operating expenses for Q4 need to be estimated as well. Through the first three quarters of 2023, ENPH had $455.754 million in operating expenses. This analysis will assume that operating expenses per month remain unchanged, so the Q4 operating expenses can be estimated at: (455.754 million / 9 months) * 3 months remaining = $151.918 million. Therefore, ENPH's 2023 cash flow from operations is estimated at $661.33 million + ($325 million - $151.918 million) = $834.412 million.

The next step will be to determine the free cash flow to equity (FCFE) for 2023. This will be used instead of free cash flow to the firm, as this analysis is attempting an intrinsic valuation of common equity and as a result only needs to consider the cash flows available to equity holders. In ENPH's case, FCFE is best calculated using the formula: cash flow from operations - fixed capital investment (i.e. spending on property, plant and equipment) + net borrowing. In ENPH's case, there was an increase in total liabilities on the Q3 balance sheet of $280.537 million. This number will be used for net borrowing, which is again conservative as it assumes no new net cash inflows from debt financing during Q4. For fixed capital investment, through the first nine months of 2023 ENPH had $90.326 million in purchases of property, plant, and equipment per Q3 earnings. Similar to the method used for Q4 operating expenses, this analysis will assume that the rate of property, plant, and equipment will remain unchanged. This is conservative, as the recent restructuring announcement likely puts a pause on this kind of spending. Regardless, 2023 fixed capital investments will be estimated as $90.326 million + (90.326 million/9 *3) = $120.435 million.

So, the 2023 FCFE is estimated at: $834.412 million - $120.435 million + $280.537 million = $994.222 million. Now, the question of what to do with this number is the most important decision. The simplest way to value ENPH's common equity from here would be to assume they can grow free cash flow at a constant rate. Obviously, this is extremely unlikely which is why a conservative rate should be used. From ENPH's annual reports, I have determined the FCFE for each of the last 5 years (in thousands):

Analyst Generated Table of FCFE

FCInv stands for fixed capital investment, which appears on the cash flow statement as purchases of property, plant and equipment. To determine net borrowing (NB), the difference in total liabilities from the previous year was included from each year's balance sheet. Supported visually, ENPH's 5 year FCFE growth looks like:

Analyst Generated Chart of FCFE

The drop in 2023 FCFE may seem concerning, but this is a result of the increase in fixed capital investment (i.e. purchase of assets to be used to grow revenues in the future) in 2023 and decrease in net borrowing (again, usually a positive for an equity owner) in the same year. CFO increased from $744.817 million in 2022 to $834,412 million in 2023, or an increase of 12.03%. CFO is always the best measure of the quality of underlying business performance.

Over a five year period, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of FCFE works out to: 33.66%. ENPH is unlikely to continue this rate of FCFE growth, as most of the above years were in the early stages of ENPH's growth stage of its business life cycle. Additionally, much of this FCFE growth occurred when the federal funds rate was at or close to .25%. Instead, as a base case, 10% will be used which is rounded down from the 10.9% analysts' estimate of EPS growth for the next 3 - 5 years.

Now that FCFE has been determined and it is conservatively assumed that this will grow at 10%, the per share intrinsic value calculation will be determined with the formula: FCFE2023(1+g)/ r - g. 'r' represents the required rate of return for investors, and 'g' represents the growth rate (i.e. 10%). First, the FCFE2023 number must be divided by the total number of common equity shares outstanding. This works out to: $994.222 million / 136.165 million = $7.30 per share.

The required rate of return for investors in a DCF is usually the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). GuruFocus has ENPH's WACC at 12.75%, which will be rounded up to 13% for additional conservatism. Finally, we are ready for the final intrinsic calculation. Here's how the math works out: $7.30(1.1) / (.13 - .10) = $267.66 per share.

A base case valuation usually assumes neutral and normal operating conditions, but this clearly doesn't apply to ENPH at the moment. This valuation, even as a base case with some conservatism baked in, may seem very high based on the recent decline in share price. However, it's important to point out the assumptions of the model. A 10% constant growth rate assumes a long holding period, of at least five years. Based on past business execution and considering the secular tailwinds in the solar energy industry, a 10% constant growth rate in FCFE should be easily achieved.

More skeptical and less bullish investors may not be convinced by the above assumptions in the model, which is why sensitivity analysis is important. Sensitivity analysis is the process of adjusting inputs to a financial model to observe a broader range of outcomes. A more bearish outcome for ENPH over the coming years might look like a Q4 revenue miss, inventory build-ups persisting, and revenue being slow to recover to levels reached in 2023 even with interest rate cuts on the way.

Let's say Q4 revenue comes in at $250 million ($50 million below the bottom end of guidance). Using the same estimation method as above, this would leave ENPH's 2023 FCFE at $919.496 million and a per share FCFE of $6.75. Let's assume potential investors demand a higher rate of return than 13%, so let's bump this up to 15%. Let's also trim the growth rate down to 9%, even though it was already conservative. That would make for a super bear case intrinsic valuation of: $6.75(1.09) / (.15 - .09) = $122.63.

Even considering the bearish outlook for the new two business quarters, the assumptions of the super bear case still seems a bit too unrealistic. If investors are looking for a midpoint between the base case and the super bear case, we could assume that Q4 revenue comes in at the bottom end of Q4 guidance (i.e. $300 million), keeping the constant growth rate at 10%, and assume that more bearish investors demand that higher rate of return at 15%. In that case, a more realistic bear case works out to a per share intrinsic value calculation of: $7.12(1.1) / (.15 - .10) = $156.64.

All factors considered, the more realistic bear case seems the best fit. Demanding a higher rate of return beyond the WACC seems reasonable considering the further slowdowns expected in Q4 and Q1 2024. Something very drastic would need to happen to the business to see a FCFE growth rate of less than 10% moving forward. At the time of this writing, the current share price is $130.19.

If investors are still unconvinced by this more realistic but still pessimistic valuation, consider that CEO Kothandaraman bought 1,120 shares for himself at a cost of $90.22 on November 16. This number should be used for a firesale kind of price, as there is no other reason for the CEO for a business to purchase shares for themselves in the middle of a share price collapse unless they were certain of significant undervaluation based on their own modeling.

Risks

Hopefully, readers understand the purpose of modeling. Models are not fact, as they are simply an expression of the expected outcome based on inputs. While the above attempt at sensitivity analysis was intended to explore a range of outcomes, it is impossible to consider all variables. As the DCF model is particularly sensitive to changes in inputs, it is also nearly impossible to express the variables that were accounted for to the exact degree in which they will eventually play out over an investment's lifetime.

A macroeconomic environment of weakening demand, consumer balance sheets lighter on cash, and a declining federal funds rate puts competing forces on the share price. This will almost certainly lead to further volatility. With a beta of 1.6, ENPH will continue to experience dramatic upswings and downswings. Investors must always factor in the type and degree of risk that they are comfortable with, and share price volatility is considerable here.

The challenges outlined in the Q3 earnings call regarding interest rates impacting demand and inventory levels are likely to continue. In the Q3 earnings call, CEO Badri Kothandaraman mentioned that these issues will likely persist through Q4 and into Q1 of 2024 while normalizing in Q2. The Q4 revenue guidance range was only $300 to $350 million, and sales haven't been that low since the first half of 2021. ENPH's management always puts forth conservative guidance and almost always over delivers, but it's clear that the cyclical issues with the business are not over.

On December 18, ENPH announced a restructuring of their operations by reducing its global workforce by 10% and ceasing manufacturing in their factories in both Wisconsin and Romania. As asset impairment charges are reported as a loss under operating income, net income will be reduced by the $16 - 18 million that was mentioned in the press release. Although this news was positively received by the market, and was likely already part of the reshoring strategy mentioned in previous earnings calls, this asset impairment will further reduce net income for what was already turning out to be a weak quarter of earnings.

Q1 is also the seasonally weakest quarter of earnings in the solar energy industry. Combine this with an already questionable Q4 earnings on the way, and ENPH common equity holders may have to wait until Q2 earnings of 2024 to see a return to the kind of growth that ENPH has produced the last two years.

Conclusions

With a range of intrinsic value calculations done, it is clear that ENPH's common equity is still slightly undervalued even after a sharp recovery from the 52W low of $73.49 back in November of 2023. At the end of a recommendation, it's always helpful to revisit the assumptions of the model used, which were:

A valuation model that only considers cash flows available to holders of common equity (which is stricter than free cash flow to the firm) A conservative estimate of free cash flow to equity (FCFE) for 2023 A required rate of return (15%) that is higher than WACC (13%) A very conservative FCFE forward growth rate of 10% (Seeking Alpha has the FWD free cash flow per share growth rate at 23%) A constant growth rate requiring a long holding period

ENPH common equity investors must have a long-term time horizon, preferably of several years. Based on all available information, ENPH investors buying below $150 and holding for at least five years are likely to be pleased with the returns. More preferably, ENPH has the traits of a business that you buy and hold until there's a genuine threat to the business model, or until you need the money. ENPH investors must always be comfortable with and perhaps even be looking forward to sudden and dramatic drops in the share price. ENPH's recent slowdown in sales shows that even a business of this quality is still subject to the forces of the business cycle. Hopefully, the above analysis has shown that ENPH's business model and core products are not under threat. The Q3 earnings results and likely Q4 2023 / Q1 2024 weakness are the kind of normal fluctuations in earnings that almost all businesses go through, to the benefit of investors that can recognize a market overreaction when they see one.