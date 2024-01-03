Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Confrontation Of Perfect Landing Narrative - Too Much Priced In

Lucid Vision
Summary

  • Real yields have dropped, causing a rally in all assets, such as stocks, bonds, gold, and crypto. However, the tactical pair trade challenging the M7 concentration seems reasonable.
  • The FOMC's decision and dovish press conference further increased the rate cuts bets. Two bond valuation models indicate the great risk-reward ratio is over.
  • Inflation is showing improvement, but there are concerns about a bounce in the 3-month annualized rate and the trend in Core CPI.
  • The main thesis is to challenge a current market easing narrative, which prices in -150 bps in rate cuts in 2024. I reveal some positioning and tactical pair ideas heading into 2024.
  • Bonds are fairly valued based on market expectations and GDP and rich based on Core CPI. US10y declined in the last 6 cycles before and after rate cuts, my study reveals.

Climber on a snowy ridge

The most recent FOMC and Mr. Powell's press conference were surrounded by some dovish surprises, with some parts I agreed with and some outcomes I disagreed with.

Financial market analyst with experience in the macro department of a European bank. With my current and previous positions, I was primarily responsible for macroeconomic implications on the financial markets and economy. In the case of micro, I gained experience by working in the risk department, but primarily as an enthusiastic student with a background in economics, as well as by reading narratives of legendary investors such as Peter Lynch or Warren Buffett. I prefer the deep research focusing on macro, strategy, value, and growth.

Comments

