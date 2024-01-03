Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: Returns On Battery Swap Can Take Their Time

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • NIO might have had an underwhelming 2023 in the stock markets, but it started the year well with better than expected vehicle delivery figures for Q4 2023.
  • However, its full year revenue growth is still expected to slow down significantly in 2023. Notably, it doesn't compare well with peers. Ballooning operating losses don't help either.
  • There's potential in its long-endurance battery and battery swap technology, but the outcome remains to be seen.
China’s electric vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE:NIO) saw an underwhelming 2023 at the stock markets with a 7% loss in value at year’s end. However, it has started 2024 with good news, at least in terms of delivery figures.

Comments (1)

t
timmer211
Today, 2:57 AM
Comments (7)
You should clarify the 42k price and that it's for 150 kw battery which most Nio owners won't purchase. At present 95% of new Nio owners opt for the 75kw battery pack. You really only need the 100 or 150 for long trips at which one can rent. BAAS for the 150 will be nil in my opinion. Perhaps Nio will work some magic and increase the selling prices of their batteries because of the new tax law here in China. Thanks for your thoughts
