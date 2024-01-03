zetter/iStock via Getty Images

I have been bullish the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) since November 2022, and it has risen by over 30% in total return terms over this period. In my last article on the PICK in September I argued that the industrial metals complex appeared to be turning a corner, and since then both iron ore and copper prices have moved higher thanks in part to renewed China stimulus efforts, suggesting the PICK's relatively attractive valuations should improve further in 2024. However, the precarious state of the overall US stock market poses downside risks.

The PICK ETF

PICK seeks to track the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver index, an index composed of global equities of companies primarily engaged in mining, extraction or production of diversified metals, excluding gold and silver. The ETF is dominated by companies that generate the majority of their revenues from iron ore production. PICK pays a dividend yield of 4.2% which has actually fallen from double digits back at its peak in late 2022 but remains above its historical average.

Metals Breaking Out

Despite iron ore producers dominating the index, copper is also a key export product and in fact the PICK has been more closely correlated with copper prices than with iron ore prices over recent years. This can be seen in the chart below which shows the PICK alongside iron ore and copper prices over the past decade.

PICK vs LME Copper Futures and Spot Qingdao Iron Ore (Bloomberg)

Over the past few months both iron ore and copper prices have moved sharply higher, with copper in particular breaking above down trendline resistance from its 2022 high, propelled in part by renewed China stimulus efforts.

LME Copper Futures Vs Spot Qingdao Iron Ore (Bloomberg)

Attractive Valuations To Improve Further

The underlying ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver index saw its valuations rise considerably in 2023 despite the index trading sideways as sales and margins fell. However, the trailing PE ratio remains historically low at 11x, which is less than half that of the S&P500. Even if we exclude tech stocks, the S&P500 still trades at 19x earnings. The PICK's large discount also shows up in terms of its price to free cash flow ratio, which sits at 16x versus 28x for the S&P500 and 25x for the ex-Technology index. This comes despite a sizeable pickup in capex across the industry, which has taken capex as a share of sales back to three year highs of 8%.

With the recent rally in metals prices this discount relative to the overall market looks set to widen in 2024. While this is yet to be reflected in forward PE ratios, the chart below shows how the recovery in copper prices has tended to lead to upward revisions in earnings estimates. In addition to rising metals prices, the weakness in oil prices should also help to alleviate cost pressures.

LME Copper Futures Vs PICK EPS Estimates (Bloomberg)

Risks Stem Mainly From Its High Beta To The Overall Market

The main risk to the PICK comes from its high beta. Over the past year, PICK's beta with the S&P500 has been 1.5x, making it susceptible to a decline in the overall US market. This is particularly concerning given the widespread complacency towards US stocks at present, which in part stems from expectations of aggressive Fed easing. After the strong Christmas rally that occurred in line with historical seasonal trends, implied volatility has begun to pick up which could signal a correction. The PICK's high expense fee of 0.39% is also a drawback to the ETF. Nonetheless, cheap valuations and the trend in metals prices should still allow the PICK to outperform, particularly in risk-adjusted terms.