Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NuCana: Potential Turnaround In 2024 But Risky

Jan. 03, 2024 2:39 AM ETNuCana plc (NCNA) Stock
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
413 Followers

Summary

  • NCNA is a beaten-down stock for numerous reasons, including failure of its prior lead candidate (Acelarin) in two phase 3 trials, as well as a limited cash runway.
  • However, there are good reasons to believe that NCNA's current lead candidate, NUC-3373, will be successful. NUC-3373 aims to replace 5-fluorouracil (5FU) by overcoming its numerous limitations.
  • Notably, 5FU is still used in a variety of malignancies. Importantly, 5FU-based chemotherapy regimens remain the cornerstone for treatment of colorectal cancer.
  • A positive readout from an ongoing RCT in 2nd-line colorectal cancer (expected in 2024) could be the start of a major turnaround for NCNA.

Chemical formula, skeletal formula, and 3D ball-and-stick model of anticancer drug 5-fluorouracil

vdvornyk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis overview

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) is a UK-based biotech developing nucleotide molecules for various oncology indications. Its platform, called ProTide, has major advantages over traditional nucleoside analogues currently used as part of chemotherapy regimens. NCNA's lead candidate is NUC-3373 (ProTide

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
413 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NCNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.