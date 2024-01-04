Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RQI: Real Estate Is On Fire And This 7.84% Yielding CEF Can Go Higher

Summary

  • Big tech led the market in 2023, but a broad market rebound is expected in 2024, with the income trade becoming more popular.
  • The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is a diversified CEF focused on real estate, generating a 7.84% annualized distribution.
  • The income trade in real estate is expected to do well in 2024 as interest rates decline, making REITs an attractive investment. RQI is expected to continue rebounding and generating large distributions.

2023 was the year of big tech as the Magnificent 7 led the markets higher. Income-producing assets fell out of favor, with the risk-free rate of return exceeding 5%. Many sectors, including industrials, real estate, energy, and utilities, underperformed the market as investors had less of

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
swhydroman
Today, 1:27 PM
Perhaps more useful would be a comparison between RQI, RLTY, and RNP. Your readers may want participation in these categories, but which one to add more more weight to now?
K
Kwjdmda
Today, 1:27 PM
I also held hyin for a while. Like the idea but recently rec’d an roc notice from it indicating that 65% of recent distn was return of capital. Don’t mind a little, but that seemed like a negative nav signal
K
Kwjdmda
Today, 1:26 PM
I have owned rqi for some time & like it. Also igr and a number of individual Reits ( like O & Vici), BDC’s and MLPs - fairly steady payors
