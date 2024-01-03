tsingha25/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is going to report FY23 numbers at the end of February, so I wanted to take a look at its financial health to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The company is paying down its debt, and efficiency and profitability metrics are improving, while revenue growth is not as robust as it once was. The company´s GAAP metrics are still in the negative, which makes me more cautious, therefore, I would like the company´s share price to come down to before I am willing to take on the risks.

Briefly on the company

OKTA is an identity and access management company. What this essentially means is that it provides cloud software that enables companies to manage and secure user authentication, as well as enable developers to build their identity controls into applications, websites, and devices.

The company´s single sign-on allows users to use a single username and password, which makes everything more convenient. Multi-factor authentication is one of their other products that allows for extra security when it comes to private data, which can be a code on their phone or a text, as a second layer of security.

Financials

As of Q3´23, the company had $2.1B in cash and short-term investments against around $1.3B in long-term debt, which has been drastically reduced from $2.2B, so I commend the management on that. The management is doing a good job of prioritizing the massive debt load. This should bode well with many investors and analysts. Now, is the debt still a problem? There are a few metrics I like to look at to determine how risky the company is in terms of leverage. The company´s debt-to-assets ratio has been within the acceptable range of 0 to 0.6. so, in terms of assets, the company doesn’t seem to be overleveraged. The debt-to-equity ratio has been a little more volatile than I would like to see, however, in the most recent years, it has been well below 1.5, which I consider to be acceptable. OKTA´s interest coverage ratio is not going to look very good, since the company is not GAAP profitable, and its EBIT has been in the negatives. So, 2 out of 3 is not a bad result. Furthermore, I don't think the negative interest coverage ratio is a bad thing, considering the company interest expense on the debt has been coming down because the management is paying the debt off, and also the company interest income from short-term investments vastly outweighs the expense ($7m in interest expense against $56m in interest income). It´s safe to say OKTA is at no risk of insolvency anytime soon.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The company´s current ratio has been very healthy over the years and as of the latest quarter is a little lower than as of FY22, however, it is still within what I call an efficient range, which is 1.5- 2.0, currently sitting at 1.76. This is a good position to be in because it shows that the company can easily cover its short-term obligations and still have enough capital for further growth of the company.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company´s ROA and ROE have not been very good due to the negative bottom-line which has been drastically affected by operating expenses, particularly stock-based compensation. SBC has been constantly going up and has skyrocketed since Q1 ´21. This is the main culprit why the company is not GAAP profitable as of yet. I would like to see substantial moves down in the upcoming quarters or at least to become a much smaller percentage.

Stock-Based Compensation (Main Street Data)

ROA and ROE have been improving over the last few years, which is encouraging to see. We may see positive numbers over the next 12 months if the company manages to become GAAP profitable. The same can be said about the company´s return on total capital or ROTC, which measures how efficient the management is at allocating capital. It has also vastly improved in the last few years.

Efficiency and Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of GAAP margins, these seem to have bottomed out 2 quarters ago and have been improving ever since. They are still in the negatives, which is not a good sign, and I don't like betting on companies' turnaround plays, however, it is going in the right direction. For me to take on such risks, I will have to add more margin of safety to the valuations in the later section.

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

The company´s top-line growth has been outstanding, coming in at a whopping 56% CAGR over the last decade or so. The analysts are estimating the company will grow at around 20%, which matches with what the management guided. The revenue growth is slowing down, which makes sense. The company has massively grown over the last decade or so and 20% is nothing to scoff at still. When it comes to my estimates in the later section, I will be slightly more conservative to get more margin of safety.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, I see a company that is improving considerably over the last few years. The focus on paying down debt is one thing I like to see, however, as long as the debt is manageable, I don't mind the company´s using it to benefit its operations and further the growth of the company. The company´s SBC is a little elevated and I would like to see it come down in terms of percentage, which should bring efficiency and profitability metrics into the positive territory over the next year or two. The company is still growing at a decent pace. It´s quite slower than the historical average, however, it’s understandable.

Briefly on the long-term outlook

OKTA is very fortunate to be in a business segment that is not going to go anywhere any time soon. Cloud is here to stay and the more companies transition and transform their cloud capabilities to adapt to a new way of work, they will need the security and privacy that OKTA specializes in. So, I do not doubt that the company will continue to grow at a decent pace over the next decade. It may not be as outstanding growth as it once saw because it is not that small company anymore, however, it will still be decent growth.

One way the company can continue such growth is by jumping on the AI bandwagon. Okta AI, which was very recently announced may play a big role in solidifying the company in its business as a leader in security. The company has a lot of data over the last 15 years in operation, which makes AI training a lot easier and smoother. Cyberattacks have been on the rise in recent months, and what Okta is looking to do is to play the offense. Identity Theft Protection with Okta AI, which is a new product that will allow its customers to take control of the situation much quicker and resolve threats. Within the product, the customers will be able to do a universal logout, which logs everyone out of the account that is perceived to be in threat. This is a very neat perk of the program, which I think will attract many new and current customers to look into acquiring it.

Valuation

It is impossible to estimate how the company will grow after the first year. The first year is easy because the management tends to give us a ballpark of estimates. There´s a reason the management doesn’t go past that because we don’t know what´s going to happen in terms of macro and micro. The best thing we can do is to make an educated guess, preferably on the conservative end to give myself a higher margin of safety. For the revenue growth, I went with the management guide for the upcoming year. After that, I linearly decreased the revenue growth to get a 15% CAGR over the next decade. To cover my basis, I also included a conservative and an optimistic case. Below are those assumptions with their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins, I decided to go with non-GAAP metrics, because if we relied on GAAP which takes into account SBC, the company would be nowhere near investable according to my requirements, so I wanted to give the company a chance seeing that is not too far from being GAAP profitable, and I assume that over time, SBC will not be as much of a burden to the bottom line as it is right now. Below are those assumptions.

Margins and EPS (Author)

The company is quite volatile when it comes to share price. Furthermore, because the company´s metrics in the financials section above were not great but improving, I decided to use a 9% discount rate instead of the company´s WACC of around 7%. This way, I am getting even more margin of safety. I also went with a 2.5% terminal growth rate. And just to be even safer, I added 20% MoS to the final intrinsic value calculation. This way I am getting even more room for error. With that said OKTA's intrinsic value and what I would be willing to pay is around $63.5 a share, which means the company is trading at around 27% premium to its fair value in my opinion.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

Considering that I was quite optimistic when it came to margins and EPS, the company is still overvalued for me, so I am not going to touch it until either the share price comes down to my PT or the mentioned metrics improve considerably. I will be setting a price alert closer to my PT and will tune in to the earnings call in February to see how the management feels about the upcoming year.

I would like to see what other initiatives the company will take to continue its impressive growth numbers, and AI will be the key here in my opinion, as more and more cyberattacks come with the aid of AI. AI is needed to fight AI, and if the company delivers, it is poised to perform well in the long run. Right now, I am looking for a better risk/reward, therefore I will wait for a price drop before committing any capital.