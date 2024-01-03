Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023's Biggest Losers In The Russell 1000

Jan. 03, 2024 2:30 AM ETAMC, CHPT, LCID, ENPH, WOOF, AAP, DG, PFE, MRNA
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.83K Followers

Summary

  • While broad swathes of the equity market rose in 2023, that is not to say there were not areas of weakness.
  • 2021 short squeeze and meme stock darling AMC Entertainment was the worst performer of the year in 2023.
  • As EV sales decelerated last year, prices of stocks like ChargePoint and Lucid hit major speed bumps, falling by 75.55 and 38.36%.

business, finance and economy with chart

filmfoto

While broad swathes of the equity market rose in 2023, that is not to say there were no areas of weakness.

Of course there were some major spotlight stocks that investors would have completely lost their shirt on

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.83K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMC--
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
CHPT--
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
LCID--
Lucid Group, Inc.
ENPH--
Enphase Energy, Inc.
WOOF--
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.