We are barely into 2024, but we have already received one concerning data point. The official NBS China Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 49.0 in December, a decline from 49.4 in the previous month, missing market estimates of 49.5, according to Trading Economics. Merely flipping the calendar to a new year does not remove macro risks. Conditions domestically are more encouraging, however. The S&P 500, a key leading economic indicator, rests just shy of its all-time high notched nearly precisely two years ago while the Fed is poised to ease its monetary policy, perhaps as soon as March.

The economic calendar looking ahead is busy, too. We will get a fresh slate of global PMIs to jumpstart January while key employment reports litter this week’s data slate. There’s no rest for the weary as the Q4 earnings season gets underway in earnest starting on Friday, January 12 with several major financials and banks reporting results. Be on the lookout for an uptick in volatility, particularly if macroeconomic and firm-specific issues arise.

I have a near-term buy rating on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY). Readers may be familiar with my previous tactical long vol plays, and now sets up well for some hedging of last year’s equity gains given just how low the CBOE Volatility Index is.

January's Busy Economic Calendar, Earnings Season Begins Next Week

BofA Global Research

For background, UVXY seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, according to the issuer. It is important to note that there are various industry warnings about the unique risks due to negatively compounding returns of leveraged ETFs. Products such as UVXY are not designed to be held long-term but rather as short-term trading vehicles as described in the article.

UVXY is a small ETF with less than $350 million in assets under management and it does not pay a dividend. The fund has extremely poor momentum readings as it is a 1.5x leveraged product, so choppy trading action in the VIX futures can lead to negatively compounding returns over time (see industry regulation disclosures at the conclusion of this article). Also, the late March through December periods last year featured generally declining volatility, which hurt the fund that owns near-dated long-volatility derivative instruments.

Not surprisingly, Seeking Alpha’s Risk ETF Grade is as bad as it gets since the fund sports a standard deviation of 54% with 83% annualized volatility. Still, UVXY is a useable trading vehicle given ample daily liquidity – the average number of shares traded is high at 20.7 million, though its median 30-day bid/ask spread can be high at times, so I still encourage investors to employ limit order when trading the product.

What makes now a potentially opportunistic time to own UVXY as a short-term play is that January tends to see an uptick in sizable market swings. According to data put together by Top Down Charts, January’s typical standard deviation is 4.9% - that’s among the highest of any month. While returns during the first month of the year tend to be decent, the first few trading sessions often account for that performance (the Santa Claus Rally period extends through the second trading day of the year).

Early-Year Volatility is Not Uncommon Following Strong Year-End Rallies

Top Down Charts

Also bear in mind that recent years have featured bouts of significant volatility from early in the year through mid-March. Moreover, the VIX has averaged a 7.1% rise in all Januarys dating back to 2004, tying for the second-strongest monthly performance.

VIX Seasonality: January A Strong Month

Stockcharts.com

Now let’s take a look at how volatility has been trending lately. I like this view from Fidelity Investments. It shows the S&P 500 historical and implied volatility levels. Essentially, you want to be long implied volatility when it's low and when historical volatility starts to trend higher. For now, we have not seen an uptick in realized volatility, but that can change quickly once pivotal economic reports hit the tape. I will be watching this chart over the next few weeks.

Monitoring Realized and Implied Volatility Stats

Fidelity Investments

The Technical Take

Finally, let’s review the chart of the VIX to see what clues we can spot. What might jump out is just how low the VIX got too late in 2023. The market’s "fear gauge" touched its lowest level since early 2020, falling below 12 in December. The only major spikes last year were around the SVB regional banking crisis in March and at the worst of late July through mid-October correction. A series of lower highs has been the trend since the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022. What has been driving rather sanguine volatility signals is the reality that the largest US stocks are well-capitalized and broadly low beta.

Also, correlations in the market are somewhat low, and when some stocks zig while others zag, the net effect is low volatility. But with a VIX under 13 today, insurance is cheap, and a rally up to the 50-day moving average on the VIX (near 16) could mean a decent rally in UVXY. Of course, I encourage investors to apply proper risk management strategies when trading UVXY – having a stop loss of, say, 15% can help fight the dangerous urge to double down on a losing position.

VIX: The S&P 500's Implied Volatility Percentage Is Extremely Low

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like UVXY for tactical long play right now. Owning this leveraged volatility ETF for a few weeks appears as a favorable risk/reward investment in my view given historical tendencies and a complacent market today following a very strong finish to the year in stocks.

