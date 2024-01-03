Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SILJ: May Not Provide The Best Long-Term Exposure To Silver

Summary

  • The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF provides concentrated exposure to junior silver producers and developers.
  • Although I am bullish on precious metals over the long-run, I do not recommend the SILJ ETF as a long-term hold. Historically, SILJ has underperformed its peers.
  • Instead, investors looking for silver exposure should consider royalty companies or the commodity ETFs, as they have outperformed over the long-run.
Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

I came across the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) while looking for investment ideas that align with my long-term bullish view on precious metals.

The SILJ ETF provides concentrated exposure to junior silver mining exploration and production companies. While

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments (1)

Peter Cooper profile picture
Peter Cooper
Today, 6:12 AM
Comments (1.52K)
Probably famous last words as this is the kind of headline that contrarians remember later when counting their good fortune. The author is correct though, SILJ is brilliant at levering up a silver price bull run, like in 2016.
But is that not where we sit today? Gold is mentioned by many investment experts this New Year, and silver is well known as levering its price against gold in bull markets for precious metals, and then you lever that up again with silver mining stocks, and SILJ is a proven risk diversifier to achieve that objective. What's not to like about this exposure now? You might just be a little early but better that than missing the next train to leave the station...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

