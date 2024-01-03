JHVEPhoto

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) had a largely flat 2023, significantly underperforming broader equity markets as commodity prices declined. Suncor’s integrated business model helps to somewhat reduce its commodity price sensitivity and leaves it with strong free cash flow generation. While share buybacks are unlikely to accelerate until late 2024, I view shares as attractive. (Please note, as a default, information is shown in Canadian dollars, consistent with Suncor’s reporting. Any time a figure is in USD, it will be noted)

Seeking Alpha

Suncor is primarily an oil sands producer. Given their higher carbon intensity, oil sands have been a more controversial investment, and global firms have often divested them. In fact, Suncor purchased the remaining 31% interest in its Fort Hill operation for $1.47 billion in 2023. Suncor has also steadily increased its ownership in Syncrude. These purchases have been at double-digit free cash flow yields, providing strong incremental cash returns to shareholders.

Oil sands operations are in some ways the polar opposite of fracking. Fracked wells have short lives with high decline rates (sometimes 40% in the first year). Frackers tend to have low operating costs but higher maintenance cap-ex needs as they constantly need to drill new wells to offset the steep declines in existing production. Oil sands production is more similar to mining. These are long-term projects with higher daily operating costs but much lower cap-ex needs because of shallow decline rates. Suncor’s companywide decline rate is just 5% while operating costs are ~$30. With sustaining cap-ex of about $12, total cash costs are in the $40-45 range. This is on par with many Permian players, it is just a much different cost mix.

I view the oil sands space as being quite durable as during significant downturns, they can essentially halt cap-ex, greatly reducing breakeven costs and suffer just modest production declines, allowing the company to sustain positive free cash flow. Suncor also has a reserve life of 26 years, giving it plenty of inventory and mitigating the need for large scale cap-ex. Suncor’s large refining operation also provides diversification and helps to reduce sensitivity to oil prices.

The primary negative to oil sands is that this heavy, inland crude tends to sell for less than WTI. It requires more complex refineries to process, and this production is not near a coast, meaning it cannot be sold on the export market without incurring more material transaction costs. As you can see below, Western Canadian Select consistently trades below WTI oil, with the current differential at around $21 USD. This reduces the profitability of oil sands operators. However, Suncor essentially sells most of its oil to its own refineries. Gasoline and diesel prices are set based on global brent oil prices. That means its refineries get a very cheap feedstock, enjoying wider margins. At the corporate level, the WCS-WTI spread matters much less than if Suncor did not own refineries because on most of its production it is ultimately realizing Brent-like prices via refined product sales.

Province of Alberta

That diversification was apparent in the company’s third quarter, as adjusted operating earnings were $1.52, which was down from $1.88 last year given lower commodity prices. Oil sands generated pre-tax operating earnings of $1.7 billion with pre-tax refining earnings of $1.3 billion, a relatively even split. In the quarter, Suncor generated $2 billion in free cash flow from $3.1 billion last year. It has earned $5 billion in free cash flow year to date from $10 billion in 2022, given lower commodity prices and tighter refining margins. Crude prices were down from $92 USD to $82 USD. Suncor’s 5-2-2-1 refining index was $36 from $46 last year. This measures how much its refineries make turning its feedstock into diesel, gasoline, and other refined products. Each $1 USD movement in oil is worth about $200 million to cash flow.

2023 production should come in around 760mbo/d with oil sands production up nearly 2% this year to 667mbo/d. This modest pace of growth is expected to persist next year, based on its initial 2024 guidance. It expects to produce 770-810 mbo/d with about 55% coming from its oil sands operations while Fort Hills, which it now fully owns, should provide about 150mbo/d while Syncrude, of which it owns 59%, will produce about 183mbo/d.

Suncor expects its refineries to run at 92-96% utilization for about 438mbo/d of throughput. Management plans on investing about $6.4 billion in capital projects, up over 10% from 2023. Oil sands operating costs are expected to be about $29.50, down about $2 from 2023, with Fort Hills slightly higher at $34.50, flat to 2023, as it accelerates expansion activity, leading to some incremental operating cost. SU has steadily brought down Syncrude costs as it has increased ownership, and I expect this to be the case with Fort Hills once this expansion investment is complete.

While the oil sands production is the heart of the company, I view the refining assets as a critical differentiator. As noted above, these help the company to earn more per barrel of oil than if it just sold oil at WCS prices. Suncor’s refineries also continue to perform very well on their own right. Refining operating expenses of $6.20 were down from $6.80 last year. As you can see below, Suncor has consistently utilized its refineries more than peers, which should continue in 2024 based on guidance.

Suncor Energy

Ultimately, the world has a refining shortage. Even as oil demand continues to slowly rise, refining capacity has not increased in five years, and in the developed world, it is nearly impossible to build new refineries, given the costs and government goals for transitioning to renewable energy. This scarcity of refining is likely to keep refining margins wider, meaning that refineries capture more of the value in gasoline than oil producers.

Statista

By being integrated, Suncor is able to capture all of the margin, from production of oil, all the way to when a consumer fills up their tank. We have seen refining margins stay wider than pre-COVID levels given the scarcity of supply, and they appear to have bottomed. While I do not expect a return to 2022 levels, I do expect refining margins to remain structurally wider than pre-COVID.

Energy Stock Channel

Suncor also has a strong balance sheet with $13 billion of net debt as of 9/30. Given its Fort Hill purchase, this is likely to be $13.5-$14 billion when 12/31 financials are reported. Management targets $12 billion of net debt by the end of 2024. This is important because its capital allocation policy is debt dependent. First, it pays its 4.9% dividend and invests in cap-ex, which cost about $2 billion and $6.3 billion respectively. When net debt is above $12 billion, SU splits its excess cash flow evenly between debt reduction and buybacks. With net debt in the $9-12 billion range, excess cash flow is divided 75/25% to buybacks and debt reduction. At $9 billion, all excess cash flow goes to buybacks. With $14 billion in net debt, SU will operate in the 50/50 regime for most of 2024, as it has in 2023. Suncor did $300 million in repurchases in the quarter and $1.9 billion this year. This $1.9 billion is roughly equal to the $1.7 billion in debt reduction that had been done prior to Fort Hills.

Its balance sheet is quite strong with 1x debt to funds from operations leverage. As you can also see, the majority of its debt is long-term, meaning it does not have to refinance debt at higher rates.

Suncor Energy

At current oil prices, Suncor should have about $5.7 billion in free cash flow or about $4.3 billion USD. That gives shares a 10.5% free cash flow yield. Beyond its dividend, Suncor should be able to repurchase about 3% of shares next year, a bit slower than the nearly 5% share count reduction of the past year. By 2025, the pace of repurchases should accelerate is it moves to a 75% buyback allocation from 50%.

Still even in this deleveraging regime, Suncor should have a capital return yield of 8%. I view this as attractive given its strong balance sheet, long-lived assets, and integrated business model. As it moves closer to this regime, I see shares moving to an 8-9% free cash flow yield, providing about 18% upside to ~$38 USD, assuming oil prices stay near current levels. Combined with its dividend, that provides an over 20% return, making Suncor stock a compelling buy opportunity.