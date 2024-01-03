Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Suncor Energy: Integrated Model Makes Shares Attractive

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Suncor Energy's shares had a flat performance in 2023 due to declining commodity prices, but its integrated business model and strong free cash flow generation make it an attractive investment.
  • The company's oil sands operations have been controversial but provide strong incremental cash returns, and its refining assets help reduce sensitivity to oil prices.
  • Suncor expects modest growth in oil sands production and plans to invest in capital projects, while its refining assets are expected to continue performing well.

The Suncor Energy sign on the tank at their terminal in Toronto, ON, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) had a largely flat 2023, significantly underperforming broader equity markets as commodity prices declined. Suncor’s integrated business model helps to somewhat reduce its commodity price sensitivity and leaves it with strong free cash flow

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.34K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SU
--
SU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.