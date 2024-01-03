Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIVO: A Fit For Income-Seeking Investors Who Want Additional Possible Upside

Value Voyage profile picture
Value Voyage
7 Followers

Summary

  • DIVO is an ETF that combines strong dividend companies with a covered call strategy for steady income and possible equity appreciation.
  • DIVO has robust three-year returns and offers liquidity and sector diversification, making it suitable for various market conditions.
  • DIVO's unique blend of income generation and active management makes it an appealing option for income-focused investors.

Man checking financial trading data on mobile phone while relaxing on terrace, close-up of hands

Kathrin Ziegler

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) represents an interesting blend of strong dividend companies combined with a classic covered call strategy, providing possible equity appreciation with the cash inflow of the written options. DIVO's active management

This article was written by

Value Voyage profile picture
Value Voyage
7 Followers
Value Voyage brings a robust experience within Enterprise Risk Management for a public pension. Furthermore, this expertise is bolstered by the FRM (Financial Risk Manager) and CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) designations, reflecting a deep proficiency in financial valuation. With extensive experience evaluating publicly traded companies and developing ETF best practices, I offer both a strategic and tactical portfolio implementation background. As a contributor, I specialize in uncovering fundamental value plays within the Industrial and Consumer sectors, drawing on my substantial background. I also offer ETF recommendations, serving readers with a blend of sector-specific knowledge and broad investment acumen.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIVO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.