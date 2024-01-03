Nikada

Given the recent dynamics in the capital markets and conventional banking sector, it is clear that private credit and BDCs are set to enjoy secular tailwinds. In the past three-year period, we have witnessed a strong outperformance by BDCs relative to pure play equities and publicly traded high yield.

Now the question is not whether the long-term growth prospects will continue to remain this positive providing similar type of push for the sector as in the recent past, but more on how BDCs will manage to preserve their NAV base and dividends in the scenario of economic distress.

With this overarching notion in mind, I tend to prefer BDCs, which allow me to capture the "BDC or private credit" factor, while keeping the risk level in check.

To obtain a combination of nice position in the BDC market and defensive portfolio structure, we have to really concentrate on well-established BDCs that have the ability to diversify and accommodate large-scale financings thanks to their size advantage.

Granted, there are several exceptions to this, where even smaller BDCs have managed to structure high yielding and defensive portfolio with limited assumption of external leverage.

However, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is, in my opinion, definitely in the top list when it comes to balanced BDCs with a strong layer of non-cyclicality.

OBDC is the third largest BDC with a net asset value of over $6 billion. The total portfolio value, which also includes assets (or investments) that have been sponsored by external leverage, is even higher standing at $12.9 billion.

Let me know elaborate on three reasons why I think that OBDC's dividend yield of 9.5% is stable and protected from any struggles in the private credit markets and why the growth prospects are quite interesting here.

#1 Defense on top of defensive

OBDC is one of those BDCs, which have decided to focus on straightforward businesses with already sound cash generation profiles.

The official investment criteria below capture this essence nicely (I have selected only a couple to reflect the picture):

Established companies with positive cash flow

Companies with strong competitive positioning in their industries

Companies with experienced management teams

Companies with diverse customer and supplier bases

So, from the strategic asset allocation perspective, OBDC allocates into inherently more de-risked businesses compared to a large chunk of BDC players that have incorporated VC company bias in order to enhance portfolio yields.

As a result of this, we can notice signs of solid business quality in OBDC's books. For example, as of Q3, 2023 the average net LTV level of the OBDC portfolio companies stood at 44%.

Plus, the fact that the Fund focuses on established companies comes with an additional benefit in terms of the investment company ability to remain resilient in the case of rising corporate defaults. The average TTM EBITDA generation of OBDC companies is close to $200 million, which per definition implies increased safety (or reduced small cap risk premium).

OBDC Investor Presentation

On top of this, OBDC has also structured its investments in a rather sound manner, where the majority of investments lie in the first-lien category.

One might argue that the equity component is a bit too high compared to an average BDC peer. Yet, the nuance here is that OBDC (as per investment criteria and what we can see in portfolio statistics) invests in cash generation and attractive businesses, which, in turn, renders the equity factor less risky and the dividend income more predictable.

So, from the portfolio perspective, OBDC is well-positioned and looks conservative enough to weather potential market turbulences.

#2 Attractive dividend yield coupled with great coverage

One of the key reasons why investors decide to allocate into BDCs is high-yielding dividends that historically have explained the bulk of BDC total returns.

Seeking Alpha

Currently, OBDC yields close to 10% and has delivered similar yield levels since the IPO (of course with some temporary exceptions). This is only ~100 basis points below the sector average.

In my view, the spread is too low considering OBDC's size and risk profile.

Furthermore, what we have to appreciate in the context of OBDC's dividend yield is the underlying coverage level.

OBDC Investor Presentation

The table above depicts how significant the net income component is relative to the total distributions. For example, Q3, 2023 dividend coverage ratio landed at ~129%, which could be deemed very safe and healthy in the BDC market.

Finally, if we look at the core net investment income component (adjusted for the price swings in NAV), we will notice how safely OBDC can accommodate the dividend just from the interest and dividend income alone without tapping into the unrealized NAV gains.

#3 Sound leverage profile with favorable debt structure

Currently, OBDC carries an external leverage load of 113%, which is slightly below the BDC sector average of 117%.

This, in my opinion, opens a rather interesting dynamics, where on the one hand we see superior portfolio quality, below average leverage, excellent coverage of dividend, but on the other hand - a dividend yield that is just ~100 basis points shy of sector average and a price to NAV at ~2% discount.

Moreover, the underlying debt profile sends extra signals pertaining to OBDC's ability to create value on a go forward basis.

OBDC Investor Presentation

To put it differently, the weighted average term of debt maturity is ~5.2 years, which allows OBDC to keep the favorable spreads in place for a couple years in the future.

Granted, not all debt is based on fixed rates (~48% of the borrowings) just as for almost any other BDC. Yet, the portion that is fixed warrants rather favorable conditions from which to capitalize on the currently attractive situation, where the portfolio yields have increased to lucrative double digit figures (due to 98% of floating rate investments), while the cost of capital remains relatively depressed.

In 2024, OBDC will have to refinance only a minor part of the fixed rate debt. The good thing here is not only the minor size, but also the fact that the 2024 notes are stipulated on the highest fixed rate levels (at 5.25%) compared to the other OBDC borrowing.

In closing

OBDC is a solid choice for investors, who seek to benefit from secular tailwinds in the BDC sector without assuming overly excessive idiosyncratic risks in a sector, which per definition is skewed towards higher risk-end.