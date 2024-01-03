Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Record Debt

Jan. 03, 2024
Record debt

The United States is ringing in the new year with a lot of red ink as the national debt surpassed $34T for the first time. The gloomy fiscal milestone, reported by the Treasury Department, comes as Congress braces for another fight over federal spending. Unless lawmakers can agree on another short-term continuing resolution to fund the government, or pass appropriations bills by Jan. 19 (and others by Feb. 2), the U.S. would face its first federal shutdown since 2019.

On the rise: Not only is the overall balance increasing, but the cost of servicing the national debt is rising at a rapid clip. "The interest paid on the federal debt so far this fiscal year is $900B, but this is soon going to reach $1T... and [it] is clear that the situation is unsustainable," SA analyst WWS Swiss Financial Consulting wrote in The Fed And The Debt. Higher deficits can also make inflation a bigger problem for the central bank, which uses monetary policy to keep prices stable but has little say over what happens on the fiscal side, where outsized spending has been the norm across both parties.

Credit rating agencies are also taking notice, with Moody's recently cutting its credit outlook on the U.S. to negative from stable, citing heavier downside risks to the country's fiscal strength. Fitch lowered America's credit rating following the debt ceiling drama last summer, while S&P was the first to downgrade U.S. government debt in 2011. Kicking the can further down the road also makes the issue harder to resolve and can result in drastic action instead of phasing things in like lower spending or higher taxes.

Tipping point? There's no magic number or level for when a government's debt begins to hurt its economy, and the U.S. has easily handled a much heavier debt load than was once thought possible despite doomsday warnings for several decades. However, extreme partisanship has left both parties pointing fingers, with the GOP citing bloated federal spending programs that passed during the Biden administration - like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act - and Democrats referencing the "trillions spent on Republican tax cuts skewed to the wealthy and big corporations." Hard compromises will have to be made over tax increases, while the parties must be willing to tinker with the government's biggest expenses, such as Medicare, Social Security and the military. (5 comments)

More disruption

Marking another blow to Operation Prosperity Guardian, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) has halted all transit through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal after a weekend attack on one of its ships. There have been 24 attacks against merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea since Nov. 19, according to the U.S. Central Command. "If we don’t protect the Red Sea, it risks emboldening those looking to threaten elsewhere, including in the South China Sea and Crimea," warned U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. Popular shipping stocks ended in the green on Tuesday, the result of higher booking costs for some tankers amid lengthy diversions, including ZIM (ZIM) +13.4%, Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) +7.2%, Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY) +5.2%. (20 comments)

Energy policy

Chevron (CVX) has warned that it will book $3.5B-$4B in charges for Q4 on some upstream assets, primarily in California, which recently sued Big Oil for allegedly lying about climate change. The company sees "lower anticipated future investment levels" stemming from the state's harsh regulatory environment, although it will still operate the impacted assets for many years. Chevron will also recognize a loss related to decommissioning obligations linked to assets it previously owned in the Gulf of Mexico, as their buyers are now bankrupt. California, which already has some of the toughest climate policies, is currently weighing capping refining profits and its lawsuit is seen as one of the most significant legal challenges facing the fossil fuel industry. (34 comments)

Build Your Dreams

The EV crown is changing hands as China's BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) sped past Tesla (TSLA) to become the world’s biggest electric car maker in the final quarter of 2023. BYD sold 525,409 battery electric vehicles in Q4 compared to Tesla's 484,507 units, driven by aggressive end-of-year discounting. However, Tesla still outpaced BYD on an annual basis, selling 1.8M electric cars while BYD sold 1.6M BEVs. Investing Group Leader Livy Investment Research noted that Tesla's market share in China is diminishing rapidly, as its vehicles struggle to keep up with local rivals' frequently-refreshed product line-ups. (16 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan closed. Hong Kong -0.9%. China +0.2%. India -0.8%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.8%. Paris -1.3%. Frankfurt -0.9%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.3%. S&P -0.3%. Nasdaq -0.4%. Crude -0.2% to $70.25. Gold -0.8% to $2,057.20. Bitcoin -7.1% to $42,338.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 3.97%.

Today's Economic Calendar

Auto Sales
7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:00 Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin Speech
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Index
10:00 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
2:00 PM FOMC Minutes

What else is happening...

Japan earthquake: Plane catches fire after collision with relief aircraft.

Airbus in talks to buy Atos' (OTCPK:AEXAF) cybersecurity unit.

This shipping giant lands on Wells Fargo's list of top tactical ideas.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) drops after slight miss on Q4 deliveries.

Palantir (PLTR) will hold first 2024 board meeting in Israel.

Cruise line stocks begin 2024 by headlining slide in leisure sector.

Tencent, NetEase (NTES) gain after China removes gaming official.

Moderna (MRNA) upgraded at Oppenheimer on commercial prospects.

Google, Meta's potential fines removed from Russian database.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) completes condiment sale to Treehouse Foods (THS).

Comments

S
SB Pirate
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (2.55K)
Enjoy the party while you can and before inflation comes roaring back. For approximately each $1 of debt created last year GDP increased by 88 cents according to article on ZH but you have to do the interpolating math and that is if the GDP numbers are close to accurate. The only chance for sanity to prevail was lost last October when we could have gone back to the 2019 Federal Budget which by coincidence was about equal to the tax revenues for last year. Now we are looking at $2+ Trillion a year deficits. The First Law of Holes says, "First thing you do when you are in a hole is stop digging! "
R
Robin Campbell
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (1.44K)
My understanding is that roughly one third of US debt, $10+T, is owed tothe Fed, owing to quantitative easing of the '10s. So it follows that $300B in debt servicing was paid to the Fed.

Now the US, and many other countries, are in the process of Quantitative tightening. So dollars are not being returned to the bond market.

I'm certainly not an economist but it strikes me that the Fed actions , now and future, should be part of debt discussions, atleast moreso than in the past.
L
LK106218
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (6.85K)
@Robin Campbell

The Fed holds something like 6 trillion dollars, thus 6/34 or about 18%. The SS trust fund is something like 3 trillion. You point is valid that an amount nearing a third of the interest is paid back to US taxpayers generally. About 2/3 of interest remains in the US.
N
Nosheepswool
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (380)
@LK106218 I thought the Federal government always raided SSA like "it's personal Piggy By," since they never had to pay more than 3% to borrow. So in actuality, SSA really doesn't have $3Trillion. It's just owed that and muchore (likely) by the Federal Government.
L
LK106218
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (6.85K)
The US annual deficits must be addressed with restrictions on spending growth and with revenue increases. Tax policy should be changed and simplified by treating all forms of income the same subject to a progressive tax rate schedule. Medicare and SS are funded by a flat tax on wage income. If SS wage deductions are considered as a means to address the deficit, then extend SS to some forms of investment income.
g
grharmon
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (4.97K)
@LK106218 SS is funded by a regressive flat tax that max's out at 160k or so, i forget the exact figure.
2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (1.99K)
@LK106218 They should eliminate the SS limits; "For 2023, the maximum limit on earnings for withholding of Social Security (old-age, survivors, and disability insurance) tax is $160,200.00. The Social Security tax rate remains at 6.2 percent. The resulting maximum Social Security tax for 2023 is $9,932.40." As one who was lucky enough to Max out each year, it felt like a mid-year raise.

Then institute the progressive flat tax with no deductions, everyone pays and everyone benefits. Obviously this will still require spending discipline.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (1.36K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
