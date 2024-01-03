Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mobileye Global: Calm Before The Autonomous Driving Storm

Jan. 03, 2024 8:05 AM ETMobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Stock
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.06K Followers

Summary

  • Mobileye's growth rate has slowed, but the potential for revenue growth remains high with the adoption of autonomous driving systems.
  • The company's focus on selling hardware and software solutions for autonomous driving remains lucrative, despite missed opportunities in the robotaxi market.
  • Mobileye's Q3 results showed decent performance, with growth in revenue and net income, and the company expects to exceed its revenue design wins in 2022.
  • While customer interest is increasing, an inflection of adoption of more advanced (valuable) products is only expected in 2025-26, making it the calm before the storm for revenue growth.
  • Since the valuation is very stretched at 17x P/S and 50x P/E, there is no need to rush into the stock, and any investment should be a patient, (very) long-term one.

Intel"s Autonomous Driving Company Mobileye Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The growth rate of Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) seems to have cooled a bit down in the last year. However, this is arguably because it is the calm before the storm with regards to the

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.06K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MBLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.