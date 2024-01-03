Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stanley Black & Decker: Turnaround On Track But Growth Prospects Are Worrying

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
14 Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker continues to face challenges, including overstocking, slowing customer demand, and difficulties with acquisitions and high debt.
  • Management has implemented a cost reduction program and is focusing on destocking inventories and reducing debt and is doing all the right things.
  • The outlook for SWK is relatively weak, with slow sales growth expected and concerns about long-term growth prospects in the industry.
  • At current levels SWK is a 'Hold' but will monitor for any weakness (10% plus drop) to consider initiating a position.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is one of, if not the leading producer of power tools and fasteners globally, though with a heavy presence in the US. According to the company website, it operates two core

This article was written by

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
14 Followers
I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.