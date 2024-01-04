Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McDonald's: From Peak Pessimism To Surging Optimism - FOMO Alert (Rating Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • McDonald's has strong branding advantages, global scale, cost leadership, and an unrivaled franchisee network.
  • The company has outperformed the S&P 500, with a 19% total return compared to the index's 8% gain since my previous update, urging investors to ignore the pessimism.
  • McDonald's focuses on growth through its "fourth 'D' in the Accelerating the Arches strategy" and plans to challenge Starbucks in customized beverages.
  • My Buy thesis in early October has played out nicely. I explain why it's time for investors to tone down the FOMO surge.
I highlighted in my previous article that the investment thesis in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is straightforward: "strong branding advantages, global scale, cost leadership, and unrivaled franchisee network." With such significant advantages over its QSR peers, investors shouldn't be surprised by MCD's solid performance

JR Research
31.11K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (7.4K)
Bravo! I have been advocating toning down FOMO for weeks, noting recently that investors need to avoid failure by trimming and selling certain positions. Otherwise, investors exuding too much optimism for the market in general and certain stocks in particular will soon be heard to be screaming "Oops....My Own Fault", which you might readily recognize creates an acronym for the opposite of FOMO that I have dubbed OMOF.
