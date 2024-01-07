Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Dividend Stocks Could Likely Pummel Growth Stocks In 2024

Jan. 07, 2024 9:00 AM ETVNQ, BIZD, AMLP, XLU, CCI, AAPL, SPY, NEP, NEM, VIRT, AAPL:CA, NGT:CA8 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks underperformed growth stocks in recent years.
  • This is mainly due to the surge in interest rates.
  • But as rates are cut, dividend stocks should strongly recover in 2024.
  • High Yield Investor members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Dividends concept. Stack of dollars and calculator.

designer491

Over the long run, dividend stocks have generated far higher returns than non-dividend-paying stocks:

But lately, it has been the opposite.

Dividend stocks have massively underperformed the broader market and this is likely because

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for Black Friday!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
17.93K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP; NEM; VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

c
craigyson
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (17)
Thank you Samuel, for that clear reminder.
MebaneMike profile picture
MebaneMike
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (87)
Agree. I have 6 BDC stocks, ARCC, MAIN,etc with a P/E < 9. They all pay approx 9%. If interest rates come down I see these stocks going up. This has already begun in the last few weeks since the FED implied interest rates would come down this year.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (57.74K)
Actually, the Dividend Aristocrats are in a never-ending bull market because they raise their dividend every single year.

And nothing could be finer than a dividend increase.

Take $PM as an example.

The dividend is $5.20 per share.

So if you have 100,000 shares of $PM, you receive $520,000 a year in dividends.

4 dividend checks of $130,000 each.

And when you walk your schnauzer to the bank to deposit your dividend checks, the teller always asks you if you would like to speak to the investment advisor at the bank.

And I reply: "Why? Does he need investment advice?"

You are allowed to give each of your children $18,000 a year tax free. A married couple can give each child $36,000 a year tax free.

My kids sometimes remind me about that. And I remind them that they can each give me $18,000 a year tax free. For some reason, that never seems to occur to them. I have to remind them that my name is not ATM.
H
HenryBL
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (261)
@Buyandhold 2012 Haha thanks for the anecdotes. Made me laugh and made me think. I just took a position in PM, MO and BTI and have been loading up on VZ (and DCA Vodafone). But I’m mainly in REITs for dividends, which I guess is a similar income play to PM. My view was that REITS would have more capital appreciation than tobacco and telecom while offering similar dividends and dividend growth. But now I think some diversification to other income stocks is needed
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (2.01K)
I truly hope that is the case in '24. BDCs had a great year in '23. I hope REITs can have a similar year in '24. Since I do still maintain a growth portfolio to go with my income portfolio, I am hoping the whole market does well in '24.
RonEDickinson profile picture
RonEDickinson
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (485)
Very logical. This was my thoughts at the beginning of 2023 but I was either early or just as likely I missed the impact AI helped power the magnificent seven.
W
WRDA
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (275)
@RonEDickinson

2 largest moves in 23’ were due to AI which nobody saw and the FED bailing out the Regional banks. Which nobody could’ve predicted.

We were headed for big-time trouble. The Bulls would’ve been slaughtered.

I get a huge kick out of those Bulls claiming they were right all along.

But as they say better to be lucky than good.
t
ttims2
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (2.9K)
@WRDA I’m one of those people that poured money into big tech, but honestly I did not expect them to take off, and I did expect at least a minor pullback so I also moved a lot of money to CD’s laddering them so that once they matured I’d keep adding to big tech.
Once those plans didn’t work out (even though I made a lot on big tech) I started buying up beaten up utilities, banks, pharma, sone mining and PBR.
Now I’ll wait fir those to blow up, and if big tech falls 20% I’ll sink more money into tech.
Gotta stay nimble and adjust as needed right.
I will state though after owning tobacco stocks for a very long time, after two friends of mine developed small cell lung cancer I sold my tobacco off.
I just couldn’t live with myself making profit off of others misery.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
AMLP--
Alerian MLP ETF
XLU--
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
CCI--
Crown Castle Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.