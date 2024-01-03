Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Factories End 2023 On Soft Note Amid Signs Of Excess Operating Capacity

Jan. 03, 2024 10:15 AM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
Summary

  • US manufacturers ended the year on a sour note, according to S&P Global's PMI survey. Output fell at the fastest rate for six months as the recent order book decline intensified.
  • Backlogs of work fell sharply in December, hinting at the development of spare operating capacity.
  • Manufacturers also cut back on their purchases of inputs in December, reflecting a desire to cut costs in the face of weaker production requirements.

US manufacturers ended the year on a sour note, according to S&P Global's PMI survey. Output fell at the fastest rate for six months as the recent order book decline intensified. Manufacturing will therefore likely have acted as a drag on

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

