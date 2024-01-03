Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: When Will This Hype Bubble Burst? (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 03, 2024 10:29 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s share prices saw significant gains in 2023, but these gains are not supported by the underlying business fundamentals.
  • The company's economic moat is shrinking, as it relies heavily on its brand image and faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle market.
  • Tesla's financial situation has seen a decrease in profitability and an increase in inventories, indicating challenges in selling their vehicles and maintaining margins.
  • Shares appear to be massively overvalued and I believe the company's stock is in a bubble.
  • Strong Sell rating issued for Tesla, Inc. stock.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis – Q3 Update

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains one of the most hyped and highly valued automakers in the world. The massive 127% gains witnessed in share prices throughout 2023 have been another example of a hype-train

Comments (3)

InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (2.13K)
Yes, the stock is overpriced for the EV business.

But you are dishonestly ignoring FSD, Robotaxis, Dojo and Optimus, any one of which has more profit potential than the EV business.
RD Barris profile picture
RD Barris
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (1.43K)
@InvestingRevealed

"But you are dishonestly ignoring FSD, Robotaxis, Dojo and Optimus, any one of which has more profit potential than the EV business."

Shame on you for ignoring total vaporware! How dishonest. Just because you rightly point out that "Elon Musk is known for overhyping and making empty promises about current and future Tesla vehicles" doesn't mean that you should ignore his overhyping and empty promises about these non-core activities!

Amazing. The bulls will believe anything. Or at least they want others to believe anything to keep the bubble inflated.
C
CMUboy
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (1.02K)
@InvestingRevealed You forgot to mention their Mars tourism business.
